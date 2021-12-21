MLHU is facing low vaccine availability as Londoners seek to get their boosting vaccines

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says demand for booster vaccines is exceeding its current supply as the omicron variant continues to spread.

A search for reinforcement meetings through MLHU booking portals shows that there are no seats available until the new year, leaving many Londoners to rethink and possibly cancel their holiday plans.

During Monday’s conference, Dr. Alex Summers, acting health medical officer, said the unit has more than doubled its capacity to deliver vaccines and has added about 6,000 appointments for booster injections since Sunday.

“With the new group of people who qualified today, unfortunately the demand far exceeds the appointments available through our mass vaccination clinics,” he said.

Summers said the unit’s website registers appointments for mass vaccination within a four-week period, but nonetheless, no appointments are available in the next seven to 10 days.

“It takes a village to be vaccinated and that village has been maximized now,” Summers said.

Growing frustrations going on vacation

Middlesex County Guardian Alison Warwick said that because of the new provincial guidelines, annual holiday celebrations have been canceled.

Said Omar has been looking for open-air slots all weekend to get his booster father-in-law, but did not meet until mid-January, long after the holiday season.

“It complicates our plans and adds stress. It is unfortunate because a lot of people want to get together and vaccination is one of the best ways to do this safely,” he said.

“It would be good for these reinforcing meetings to be available, or else it will burden people and they will simply lose their trust in the system.”

Summers said he understands how people can be irritated, but stressed that the first two doses of the vaccine still offer some protection against the variant.

“Knowing that there is a tool out there that can be used to protect ourselves, and yet not be able to access it in the near future, is a disappointment and it can be an understatement,” he said.

Added requests for testing, plea to cancel previously booked appointments

The executive vice president of the London Center for Health Sciences (LHSC), Carol Young-Ritchie, said there are large numbers of people who are booking appointments for vaccines and not showing up.

She stressed the importance of canceling appointments for amplifiers and PCR tests if residents have found another location, to make appointments available to others.

The Young-Ritchiesaid LHSC has the capacity to perform 600 COVID tests per day and is working to increase that number.

“The LHSC runs the Carling Heights testing center and we are trying to relocate more staff there, but our system is cramped as we are trying to execute vaccines and care for patients.”

She encouraged residents to check the booking portal every morning between 7:30 and 8am for the same day test points.

MLHU says the province’s Go Vaxx bus will not make an originally scheduled return to London this Thursday.

Summers said seMLHU will continue to add more appointments each day and urges residents to check with local pharmacies or primary care physicians to see if they can get an appointment earlier through them.