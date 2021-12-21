COVID-19 vaccine reluctance in Africa: a call to action





1 COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa. In addition to low COVID-19 vaccine coverage in Africa due to vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy, the gradual attempt to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is threatened by reluctance to vaccines. In Africa in particular, low vaccine coverage and the ubiquitous reluctance of vaccines in a disturbing section of the population undermines efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We advocate for humane, cultural and rapid public health action to address these issues. 2 Callaghan T

Moghtaderi A

Lueck PO

et al. Connections and inequalities of intent to vaccinate against COVID-19. Vaccine reluctance at LMIC is due to a lack of knowledge about the fact that vaccines are the most effective public health interventions and have significantly reduced the burden, morbidity and mortality of communicable diseases. There are also historical, structural, and other systemic dynamics that support vaccine reluctance among people who recognize the importance of immunization to public health. A history of colonial medical and research vaccine abuse in Africa diminishes confidence in current vaccines. Moreover, the lack of nuanced and culturally informed understanding of vaccine reluctance and misinformation are the main contributing factors. Vaccine reluctance in Africa is also linked to the doubling of the global community. Although the global community recognizes the need for global vaccine coverage to end the COVID-19 pandemic, it shows no determined commitment to expedite the deployment of vaccines on the African continent, which further reinforces and perpetuates vaccine reluctance. 3 COVID-19 vaccine worldwide hesitation: a concise systematic review of vaccine acceptance rates. , 4 The benefit of doubt or doubts about benefits? A systematic review of the literature on perceived vaccine risks in European populations. 5 COVID-19: French doctors recommend trials in Africa to test vaccines. This duplication is compounded by vaccine diplomacy and donor dependence leading to multiple vaccines, without regulatory approval, making their way into many African countries. The unintended consequences of approaches that bypass collective continental efforts through the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include claims that Africa is a testing ground for vaccines, which further reinforces vaccine reluctance. Some of these concerns have been exacerbated by feelings expressed by some people in high-income countries, e.g., by two French physicians in early April 2020 about conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa. Bilateral agreements that bypass continental collective efforts through the African CDC consolidate the geopolitical influence and economic interests of vaccine providers. The result is that vaccine geopolitics and economics compromise vaccine acceptance, widely reinforcing misinformation from social media, religious groups, and other media, and filtering out confusing messages in communities. Positioning vaccines in a way that demonstrates equal access and benefits to the population is a powerful tool to address resistance. Evidence from the spread of Ebola vaccines in West Africa suggests that the physical presence of the vaccine fosters the involvement of national leadership, which extends to local communities. The field delivery of Ebola vaccines, combined with an innovative strategy of social mobilization and community engagement, overcame vaccine reluctance in this case. 6 Researchers try to recruit hard-hit minorities in COVID-19 vaccine trials. A fair vaccine landscape will accelerate vaccine promotion through a bottom-up health approach. Once vaccines become available, community engagement will become the single most powerful mechanism to successfully combat any vaccine hesitation and resistance. A commitment to innovative health promotion anchored in knowledge, transparency, equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines, responsibly and culturally at the local level, will be a strong antidote to vaccine reluctance on the continent. We issue a call for action in support of global vaccine access and acceptance and have four recommendations to reduce vaccine reluctance in Africa: (1) Africa The CDC and the WHO Regional Office for Africa need to effectively coordinate continental advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines and to minimize vaccine reluctance through effective community engagement and to contribute to a robust COVID-19 vaccine dissemination strategy; (2) WHO should share experiences and lessons learned from social mobilization and communication campaigns for clinical trials of Ebola vaccines to effectively overcome reluctance to respond to COVID-19 vaccines; (3) an observatory should be set up, under the umbrella of the WHO and the CDC of Africa, in every African country to monitor and combat false news, the spread of rumors and misinformation about COVID-19; (4) Dedicated resources should be mobilized by national and international funders to support the logistics and human resources needed to implement robust health promotion for COVID-19 vaccination that would complement robust advocacy for the procurement and production of vaccines in continent to increase access and equity. Only by mastering the answer through dedicated leadership will it be possible to move these actions forward and achieve the universal immunization we need to protect the people of Africa and our world, ensuring that no one is left behind. . We declare no competing interest. We have not received any grants or other financial support. References 1. COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa. Lancet Respir Med. 8: e79-e80 2. Callaghan T

Moghtaderi A

Lueck PO

et al. Connections and inequalities of intent to vaccinate against COVID-19. Soc Sci Med. 272113638 3. COVID-19 vaccine worldwide hesitation: a concise systematic review of vaccine acceptance rates. Vaccine (Basel). 9: 160 4. The benefit of doubt or doubts about benefits? A systematic review of the literature on perceived vaccine risks in European populations. Vaccine. 35: 4840-4850 5. COVID-19: French doctors recommend trials in Africa to test vaccines. 6. Researchers try to recruit hard-hit minorities in COVID-19 vaccine trials. JAMA. 324: 826-828 Article information Publication history iDENTIFICATION DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(21)00563-5 Copyright 2021 Author (ies). Published by Elsevier Ltd. User license Creative Commons Attribution Non-Tercial NoDerivs (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) | How can you reuse Allowed For non-commercial purposes: Read, print and download

Redistribute or republish the final article

Text and data mining

Translate article (for private use only, not for distribution)

Reuse parts or extracts from the article in other works Not allowed Sold or reused for commercial purposes

Distribute translations or adaptations of the article Elsevier Open Access License Policy ScienceDirect Access this article in ScienceDirect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(21)00563-5/fulltext The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos