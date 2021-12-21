Floods in Malaysia: 8 dead and 32,000 displaced after torrential rains





Floods are common on the east coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but the extremely heavy rains that began on Friday have put a strain on emergency services across the country.

Videos on social media showed overflowing rivers, landslides and cars submerged in abandoned roads.

Malaysia has mobilized its military and other security agencies in seven states, with the worst floods in Selangor, the country’s richest and most populous region.

Selangor police reported that eight people were found dead by the floods on Monday, according to the state-run Bernama news agency.

They include four in Taman Sri Muda, a neighborhood in Shah Alam district, where many people are still believed to be trapped in homes and apartment buildings after rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of boats and manpower. It is unclear how many others remain to be rescued with communication lines cut off in many parts of Selangor. More than 41,000 people across the affected states were displaced by the floods and ten are reported missing, including a six-year-old child, Bernama reported. Of those displaced, more than 19,000 are from the hard-hit Pahang state, bordering Selangor. The evacuees are being sheltered in hundreds of relief centers across the country, with government emergency agencies coordinating to provide relief to flood victims. Among the survivors are approximately 450 drivers who have remained stranded along a section of the highway since Saturday, according to Bernama. They were rescued in stages using boats. Opposition lawmakers on Monday criticized authorities for delaying the response. “Tonight will be the third night, people are still shouting for boats,” Hannah Yeoh, a lawmaker from the Democratic Action Party, told reporters in parliament. “We want (the government) to activate aid immediately so that we can no longer find troops.” On Sunday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced $ 23 million in aid for flood recovery efforts, adding, “Such rains occur only once in 100 years.” In another statement Monday, he said he had ordered all agencies to conduct “more aggressive” operations to help those affected in Taman Sri Muda. Taman Sri Muda resident Sazuatu Remly, 43, and her family were rescued by friends on Monday after being locked in their home for more than two days. “Help from the government never came to us, we only got help from the parents of the children I cared for,” she told Reuters. “I really hope the authorities can act faster and they pay more attention to the people here.”

CNN’s Akanksha Sharma contributed to the report.

