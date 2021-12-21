Typhoon Philippines: Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) rises further as areas remain cut off from aid





Super Typhoon Rai – popularly known as Odette – has now claimed at least 375 lives since invading the archipelago late last week, CNN Philippines branch reported, citing the Philippine National Police (PNP). At least 515 people were injured and 56 still missing, the PNP said.

More deaths are expected to be confirmed as rescue operations continue. But aid workers face the difficult task of reaching some regions that are interrupted by garbage-filled and flooded roads, some with damaged telephone and internet connections.

Philippine Red Cross President Senator Richard Gordon said Tuesday that five bridges in Palawan have been destroyed by the storm. Nearly 1 million people live in the western province, according to official 2020 figures.

“The houses have been completely destroyed. We are trying to send urgent supplies including water, food and medicine,” Gordon said. “Communities are completely cut off.”

Calling on the international community, Gordon said funding for emergency rescue efforts was urgently needed. “Millions have been affected by this typhoon and supplies are scarce,” he added. Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, arrived on Siargao Island on Thursday, a popular tourist and surfing destination in the Caraga region of northeastern Mindanao. Initially there were wind gusts of up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour – the equivalent of a Category 5 storm. Many preventive evacuations and storm preparations began earlier in the week as the country began to see heavy rain, but millions still remained unprotected. As Rai traveled west, he destroyed homes, trees, and power cables on his way, bringing with it heavy rain, widespread flooding, and landslides. Communities were devastated and hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the storm. In the nearby city of Surigao, one of the hardest hit areas, survivors were seen praying in the streets for food and water, surrounded by uprooted trees and electricity pylons. Police have been seen removing broken branches from roads. At least 4.1 million children have been affected by the typhoon, according to Save the Children. More than 16,000 families in severely hit Caraga are estimated to be housed in narrow evacuation centers, he added. Jerome Balinton, the organization’s humanitarian manager, said the risk of the disease spreading to these facilities is a “major concern”. “We are beginning to see the emergence of water-borne diseases, including diarrhea,” Balinton said. “Sanitation is a big issue in these evacuation centers. With the Philippines still fighting Covid-19, we are concerned for the safety of millions of people, including the most vulnerable children.” Balinton expressed concern about the long-term battles that could arise from the typhoon’s devastation, including food security and education issues. “Although we have not yet determined the extent of the damage, there has been widespread destruction in schools,” Balinton said. “The poorest and most vulnerable communities may be exposed to exploitation after this disaster.” The devastating scenes are reminiscent of super typhoon Haiyan, known locally as Yolanda, which struck the Philippines in November 2013. It was one of the strongest storms to hit the nation, killing more than 6,000 people. Its strong winds and great storm destroyed buildings, destroyed roads, and caused extensive power and water outages. Man-made climate crisis is making typhoons, hurricanes and cyclones more intense and devastating, and the Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/asia/typhoon-rai-philippines-deaths-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos