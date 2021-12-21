Manitoba doctors face increasing mistreatment, abuse





Manitoba doctors are sounding the alarm about an increase in abuse and mistreatment of doctors that is causing burns and forcing some to consider leaving the profession. The organization says 57 percent of members surveyed experienced harassment, physical assault, threats or verbal abuse throughout November with more than half of the pandemic-related incidents in some way. “We are here to urge Manitobans to be polite and respectful to doctors and other healthcare professionals,” said Manitoba Doctors President Dr. Kristjan Thompson. “As doctors, we are in the corner of our patients. We are on your team. We want to help you and we want you to be healthy. “ Trends Canada tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases as provinces reintroduce restrictions

Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks In fact, a small number of incidents have occurred in doctors’ homes or in public places such as retail stores. “We are seeing these incidents and episodes spread to our personal environments,” Thompson said. “Which is disturbing and scary and contributes to a workforce that is already so stressed and burned after almost two years in the pandemic.” The story goes down the ad “We need to stop this.” The group says BIPOC and female doctors, along with those practicing in rural communities, are suffering the most from it. She wants to see the provincial government and executives within healthcare reinforce the need for respect and safety at Manitoba medical facilities. Doctors Manitoba says it is encouraged by new federal legislation that makes it a crime to block access to medical facilities or intimidate healthcare workers. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

