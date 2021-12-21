New Zealand delays reopening border in a bid to strengthen defense against Omicron | New Zeland





New Zealand has announced a series of measures to strengthen its protection against the Omicron variant, including postponing the start of the reopening of its quarantine border until the end of February. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the reopening delay would be disappointing for those who had made travel plans over the summer, but added that waiting until the end of February would boost New Zealand’s overall defense and to slow down the spread of the Omicrons. Covid-19 continues to throw new curve balls and we need to react in a way that continues to protect lives and livelihoods without imposing restrictions and blockages unless absolutely necessary, Hipkins said. Last month, the government announced a gradual reopening of the international border, which has been closed since March 2020. It was set to reopen to New Zealand citizens and visa holders coming from Australia from January 17, on after from the rest of the world, and finally for all the other visitors vaccinated by the end of April. Hipkins said: “All the evidence so far shows that Omicron is the most transmissible variant of Covid-19 yet, and public health councils say that soon, every case that enters MIQ [managed isolation and quarantine facilities] will be Omicron. Travelers returning to the country will now be required to provide a Covid pre-departure test 48 hours before the trip, instead of 72 hours, and the government is temporarily extending the time at MIQ from seven to ten days. It will also accelerate the spread of the booster vaccine by bridging the gap between the second and third injections, which means that 82% of the vaccinated population will qualify for it by the end of February. Omicron has emerged at a time when New Zealand’s daily community case numbers are dropping to 28 reported on Tuesday and as the country exceeds its double vaccination rate of 90% for the eligible population (12 years and older) . There are 22 cases of Omicron in managed isolation, but none so far has been detected in the community. The new traffic light system to help control the virus has been working for less than a week and was created to signal the end of blockages, in favor of other measures such as restrictions on collection sizes and restrictions on unvaccinated people. By switching to the traffic light system, we signaled that we would adapt to a more reactive stance when it came to safeguards and implement them when the number of cases increased and the health system came under pressure, Hipkins said on Tuesday. . Omicron has changed that. When it arrives, we expect it to spread quickly, and that’s what we were seeing elsewhere. To slow down that spread, we can use the red traffic light settings earlier. This will give us the best opportunity to avoid turning to more restrictive alarm level settings. He said it was not the intention of governments to move into blockades unless absolutely necessary, for example if a widespread outbreak puts the health system under considerable strain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/21/new-zealand-delays-border-reopening-in-bid-to-strengthen-defences-against-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos