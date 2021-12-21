Ethiopia: Tigrayan leadership withdraws rebel forces as regional president urges UN to help end conflict





In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Abdou Abarry on Sunday and seen by CNN on Monday, Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of the Tigray region, said he had “ordered those units that are outside the borders of Tigray to retreat to the borders of Tigray with immediate effect.”

After hearing the call to withdraw from the international community and the Ethiopian federal government, Gebremichael said the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) believes that “their courageous act of withdrawal will be a decisive act of peace,” adding that he hopes to start peace negotiations after the cessation of hostilities.

Abiy has denied that civilians were injured or that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea joined the war, but reports from international observers, human rights groups and CNN have discovered numerous atrocities. In Sunday’s letter, Gebremichael urged UN diplomats to give “their full support for an immediate cessation of hostilities followed by negotiations” and called on the UN Security Council to “establish a mechanism to ensure the immediate and genuine cessation of all forms of hostility. ” “and” the total withdrawal of all external forces “in the region. The Tigrayan leader also demanded the establishment of a no-fly zone for hostile aircraft over the Tigray, except for humanitarian and civilian purposes, as well as the imposition of arms embargoes on Ethiopia and Eritrea. In the letter, Gebremichael also expressed deep regret that the international community – including the United Nations – did not find a way to ensure that food supplies reached the region during the course of the conflict. “We believe that you and the Security Council will redouble your efforts to ensure that the war crime of famine is stopped and aid is provided,” Gebremichael said. In September, UN Assistant Chief of Staff Martin Griffiths stated that part of the war-torn region was in the throes of a “man-made” famine and urged the Ethiopian government to facilitate access. The Ethiopian government has repeatedly denied allegations that it was blocking aid. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in a post on Twitter on Monday that by withdrawing, “we believe we have removed any excuse the international community has to explain its procrastination when it comes to putting pressure on Abiy Ahmed and his partners. regional crime in order to stop the Tigray Genocide Campaign ”. Last Friday, the UN Human Rights Council voted in a special session to set up a commission of human rights experts on the Ethiopian conflict – a move the Ethiopian federal government has said it will not to cooperate. Meanwhile, the UN decision was embraced by the Tigrayan regional leadership, which said it was “encouraging to learn that the Council has finally come to terms with the reality that the Abiy regime is only seeking impunity for all atrocities committed under international law.” were carried out under his direct command ”. The Ethiopian federal government could not be reached for comment. Reda also condemned Eritrea’s involvement in “recent Afar & Amhara engagements”, calling on the international community to put pressure on “repeat offenders preparing another round of genocide in Tigray”. Last week, the United States expressed concern over reports of mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions of ethnic tigers at the hands of Amhara security forces in western Tigray, urging local leaders to renounce violence. She also reiterated her call for Eritrea to withdraw its forces entirely from Ethiopia.

