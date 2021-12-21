2 in custody after the fight at the gate of the Ministry of Interior, recorded on video – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Fists flew between several passengers at a Miami International Airport terminal when a scuffle broke out involving at least one police officer, ending with two men in custody. At the last sign of the bruised travel season, the brawl broke out Monday night at Gate H8 and escalated rapidly. A cell phone video captured a Miami-Dade police officer being beaten several times before pulling out his retractable weapon and pointing it at the aggressor. MIA employees told police that an undisciplined passenger took the keys to the employees’ golf cart and did not let that worker leave. After the units arrived, officers tried to calm the situation, investigators said. The cell phone video showed the moment when a police officer responded and started to leave. At that moment, the undisciplined passenger grabbed the officers by the arm and the officer turned and hit the officer, causing the quarrel. We just got this video from a passenger who left the airport shortly after the big scuffle and flight cancellation at the H8 gate. You can hear angry passengers shouting at the police. The flight was scheduled to depart after 9am this morning. Nearly 12 hours later, it was canceled. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/7YJClhATtC Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021 Another video with the cellphone recorded by a passenger who later left the airport shows a police officer trying to calm an angry crowd on the eve of the spray. Guys, if you do not retreat, you will go to jail, an officer is heard saying in the video. 7News cameras captured a group of passengers leaving the terminal where the punches fell. They said they waited nearly 12 hours before being told that their Air Century flight to Santo Domingo, originally scheduled to take off at 9:20 a.m., had been canceled. Air Century is a charter airline traveling to the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Officers said they would process the two men who were detained at the airport jail before taking them to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. It remains unclear what charges the two men may face. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news directly in your inbox

