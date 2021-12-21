Allegations of vaccine reluctance in African countries are contrary to reality

MBARARA, UGANDA When learning that Covid-19 vaccines are available locally, crowds rush to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital in western Uganda. Hundreds of people will wait for hours in the deep heat outside the hospitals, the vaccination tent always full; many leave when vaccine doses run out.

As public health workers supporting vaccination efforts in Uganda, the two of us (AH and SA) on the ground in Uganda, we constantly face the challenges of vaccinating people in places like Mbarara. The local vaccination team, responsible for an area of ​​about one million people, sometimes receives deliveries as small as 200 doses as a result of the fact that Uganda has enough vaccines for 15% of its total population. People in rural areas often do not have transport to go to cities like Mbarara where vaccination sites are crowded. Even those who often live within walking distance can not afford to leave their jobs to wait in line for hours, especially when uncertainty over local supply seems high.

Our work serves as a constant reminder that local demand for vaccines is high and access is the biggest barrier to growth full vaccination rates less than 3% for Uganda and 9% for the entire African continent.

proclamation

So we have seen with concern how an alternative narrative has penetrated the mainstream of American dialogue: that low vaccination coverage in Africa stems from people who do not want to be vaccinated.

Connected: We have enough vaccines against Covid in most parts of the world. But rich countries are accumulating more than they need boosters

The last days, New York Times AND other stores have painted a different picture from what we are seeing in Mbarara, warning of growing skepticism or outright hostility to Covid vaccines in African countries after some nations refused dosing shipments. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited issues of global hesitation at a news conference a few hours after President Biden DESCRIBED reluctance of people in South Africa to be vaccinated. A few weeks ago, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated that vaccine reluctance levels in the continent’s poorer countries are much higher than in Europe or the US

proclamation

None of these claims refer to the high percentages of African people who say they wanted to be vaccinated, which are similar or even higher than vaccine acceptance rates reported in US This distortion of the global vaccine parity story is detrimental to progress.

Earlier this year, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) published the results of a large survey in 15 African countries in which 79% of respondents said they would be vaccinated against Covid-19, with even higher acceptance rates by people living in villages. In August, another 12-site study found admission rates ranging from 67% to 89% in Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

By comparison, the same study of 12 countries found that only 65% ​​of Americans planned to be vaccinated, a number consistent with the current one. vaccination coverage levels.

To be sure, these surveys found pockets of vaccine reluctance everything countries surveyed, a non-surprising finding everywhere, especially in communities still affected by colonialism, unethical clinical trials, and extractive practices of global health. In Mbarara, community members regularly ask about vaccine safety and side effects, and people expect us to fully respond to these before requesting the vaccine.

Connected: Pfizer seeks to expand access to Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, but lawyers say it does not go far enough

Effective vaccination campaigns anticipate, plan and respond to the concerns that people have, realizing that trust in vaccines is dynamic and achievable through sustainable community engagement. Low- and middle-income countries have consistently shown the rest of the world how to achieve excellence in vaccine delivery, from Niger elimination of polio after partnering with religious leaders to promote immunizations, for RWANDA vaccination of 93% of girls against human papilloma virus (HPV) after involvement of local leaders in the field.

Instead of acknowledging this extraordinary vaccination history, foreigners have received reports of reduced vaccine shipments to some African countries, presumably as a result of numerous factors, including poorly coordinated donations and the difficulty of moving doses to rural areas as evidence of distrust pervasive across the continent, bypassing the heterogeneity of 54 countries, more than one billion people and specific local health, cultural and political contexts that strongly influence the receipt of vaccines.

Hesitation is a red herring when it comes to immunization in Africa. Numerous challenges enough to reach the World Health Organizations purpose vaccination of 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022. In addition to poorly coordinated donations, these include receiving expiring doses, receiving a large number of different types of vaccines with unique storage and transport requirements, over-centralized production of vaccines, pandemic benefit and more.

Connected: Naively ambitious: How did COVAX fail in its promise to vaccinate the world

In Mbarara, we worry about our dying friends, suffering local economies and emerging new variants not because of the Covid-19 vaccine reluctance, something local health leaders know how to work for, but because, despite Uganda’s extraordinary responses for Covid-19 content in 2020 and 2021, vaccines are still barely available.

Instead of exaggerating, distorting, and simplifying claims of Covid-19 vaccine reluctance in African countries, commentators would better serve the urgent need for global control of Covid-19 by reinforcing the current situation. urgent asks by health experts around the world: donate accumulated doses, support intellectual property renunciation, share production knowledge, support regional vaccine production, and strengthen local health systems.

At best, claims of widespread vaccine reluctance across African nations are uninformed, unsubstantiated speculation. At worst, they are deliberate attempts to distract the audience from the unfairness of unequal access to Covid-19 life-saving vaccines. blaming Africans. To support vaccination efforts in Mbarara and around the world, please help us call those who share this story to their bluff.

Azfar Hossain is a Vaccine Advocacy Accelerator program coordinator in Uganda and a medical student at Harvard, currently based in Mbarara, Uganda. Stephen Asiimwe is an epidemiologist and program director of the Global Health Collaboration of Massachusetts General Hospitals at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, as well as lead investigator at the Kabwohe Clinical Research Center, both in Uganda. Louise Ivers is the Interim Chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, chair of global health equity at the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Global Health and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.