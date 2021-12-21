International
How the Kremlin is militarizing Russian society
MOSCOW Climbing to a podium in heavy boots and military attire at a ceremony outside Moscow, six teenagers received awards for an increasingly important discipline in Russia: patriotism.
For days, students from all over the country competed in activities such as map reading, shooting, and story quizzes. The competition was partly funded by the Kremlin, which has made patriotic military education a priority.
Parents and children understand that this aggressive shell around us is getting stronger, stronger, said Svyatoslav Omelchenko, a veteran of the KGB special forces that founded Vympel, the group that runs the event. We are doing everything we can to make sure the children are aware of this and to get them ready to go and serve.
Over the past eight years, the Russian government has promoted the idea that the homeland is surrounded by enemies, filtering the concept through national institutions such as schools, the military, the news media, and the Orthodox Church. It has even raised the possibility that the country may again need to defend itself as against the Nazis in World War II.
Now, as Russia piles up troops on the Ukrainian border, fueling Western fears of imminent invasion, the sustained militarization of Russian society under President Vladimir V. Putin suddenly seems overwhelming and seems to have prompted many to believe that a war could line. .
Authorities are actively selling the idea of war, said Dmitry A. Muratov, editor of the Russian newspaper that awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year, in his acceptance speech in Oslo this month. People are getting used to the idea of its permissibility.
While there is no growing war fever, there are many signs that the government has been fostering a preparedness for conflict. A $ 185 million four-year program launched by the Kremlin this year aims to drastically boost Russian patriotic education, including a plan to attract at least 600,000 children under the age of 8 to join a Youth Army. uniformed. Adults take their roots from state television, where political shows are called Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin. drive home the narrative of a fascist coup in Ukraine and a West prone to destroying Russia.
And all are united by the almost sacred memory of the Soviet victory in World War II, which the state has captured to form an identity of a triumphant Russia, which must be ready to take up arms once again.
Alexei Levinson, head of socio-cultural research at the Levada Center, an independent pollster in Moscow, calls this trend the militarization of Russian consciousness. In regular polls of the centers, the army in 2018 became the most trusted institution of the country, surpassing even the president. This year, the proportion of Russians who say they feared a world war reached the highest level recorded in polls dating back to 1994, 62 percent.
That does not mean, warned Mr. Levinson, that the Russians would welcome a bloody territorial occupation of Ukraine. But that means, he said, that many are conditioned to accept that Russia is locked in an existential rivalry with other powers in which the use of force is an opportunity.
Celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, referred to as the Great Patriotic War in Russia, played the most important role in this conditioning. Instead of promoting a culture of remembrance of Soviet heroism and the 27 million lives lost, the Kremlin implements the narrative of World War II to the present day, positioning Russia as once threatened by enemies prone to the destruction of saj.
In his annual Victory Day speech this year, after a monumental military parade, Mr. Putin clashed with today’s unidentified Russia’s enemies, who were rediscovering the Nazi delusional theory of their exclusivity. On state television last week, a news show host ridiculed threats of sanctions against Russia by those who do not know how to scare a people who lost more than 20 million men, women and the elderly and their children in the war. The last.
A familiar World War II bumper sticker reads, We Can Do It Again.
There is a shift of this victory in World War II to today’s confrontation with the NATO bloc, Mr. Levinson said.
An hour west of Moscow, The Great Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces opened last year. Its exterior is military green and its floors are made of weapons and tanks seized by the German Wehrmacht. Arched stained windows contain signs and medals.
One last Sunday, the church and its accompanying museum and park were full of visitors. A group of fifth-graders from the Suvorov Military School in Tver, dressed in their uniforms, lined up in two rows before marching to the museum. Their instructor said it was essential that students, in their first year of military school, learn about their ancestors.
They were doing some more propaganda, the head of the section mocked, refusing to give his name.
Beyond the church grounds, visitors walked among the snow-covered trenches on a simulated front line. Further, under the high dome of the church, children could shoot around a card as a track in a miniature copy of a battle tank.
All children should come here and develop an interest in history from an early age, said Alina Grengolm, as her 2-year-old son dug an icy reservoir with the help of his fathers.
In Moscow recently, more than 600 people from all over Russia gathered for a government-sponsored forum aimed at promoting patriotism among young people. Sergei Kiriyenko, Mr. Putin’s powerful deputy chief of staff, praised those present for carrying out the sacred work.
At the conference, two victory volunteers talked about their plans to teach high school students about Russia’s victory in World War II at a regional event next week.
In a Levada poll published last week, 39 percent of Russians said war between Russia and Ukraine was either inevitable or very likely. Half said the United States and NATO were to blame for the recent rise in tensions and no more than 4 percent in all age groups said Russia was to blame.
Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine
The belief in the whole society that Russia is not the aggressor reflects an essential ideology dating back to Soviet times: that the country only wages defensive wars. The government has even set aside money for films exploring the subject: in April, the Ministry of Culture decreed that Russia’s historic victories and Russian peacekeeping mission were among the priority topics for filmmakers seeking government funding.
For now, the idea that Russia is a peace-loving country permanently surrounded by enemies is being pushed back, said Anton Dolin, a Russian film critic. This is disputed by some facts, but if you show it in cinemas and translate that idea into the time of the Great Patriotic War, we all immediately have a scheme familiar to everyone since childhood.
On Russian state television, the narrative of a neo-Nazi-controlled Ukraine and used as ground for Western aggression has been a common book since the pro-Western revolution in Kiev in 2014. After the revolution, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, incited a war in eastern Ukraine and highlighted its messages to Russia as a besieged fortress.
Some analysts fear that escalating rhetoric is laying the groundwork for what Russia would consider a defensive intervention to protect its security and that of Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Yevgeny Popov, a newly elected member of Parliament and host of a popular political show on state TV, said in an interview that his ratings had risen in recent weeks, tension was rising, he said.
“I think most people in Russia would only be in favor if we were to protect Russians living in these territories,” he said. Popov, referring to the separatist territories in Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands have obtained Russian citizenship.
The effectiveness of states’s militarized messages is debatable. Polls show young people have more positive outlook on West than older Russians, and pro-Kremlin sentiment driven by Crimean annexation it seems to be scattered in the midst of economic stagnation.
But the Kremlin is doubling. Her effort to enhance patriotic education involves funding groups like Vympel. The patriotic military organization has about 100 chapters across the country and organized the latest skills competition in the city of Vladimir that ended on Thursday.
Veronika Osipova, 17, from the town of Rostov-on-Don near the border with Ukraine, won the award for best female student. For years, she played the harp, graduating with honors from an elite music school. But in 2015, she started learning how to shoot a machine gun and throw grenades. She decided to join the Russian army to defend the country from its enemies.
I follow the example of girls who under bullets and grenades went to fight during the Great Patriotic War, said Ms. Osipova. They had no choice, but we have it, and I choose the army.
Anton Troianovski reported by Moscow, Ivan Nechepurenko by Vladimir, Russia and Valerie Hopkins of Kubinka, Russia. Alina Lobzina contributed to the report from Moscow.
