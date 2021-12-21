How the Kremlin is militarizing Russian society

MOSCOW Climbing to a podium in heavy boots and military attire at a ceremony outside Moscow, six teenagers received awards for an increasingly important discipline in Russia: patriotism.

For days, students from all over the country competed in activities such as map reading, shooting, and story quizzes. The competition was partly funded by the Kremlin, which has made patriotic military education a priority.

Parents and children understand that this aggressive shell around us is getting stronger, stronger, said Svyatoslav Omelchenko, a veteran of the KGB special forces that founded Vympel, the group that runs the event. We are doing everything we can to make sure the children are aware of this and to get them ready to go and serve.

Over the past eight years, the Russian government has promoted the idea that the homeland is surrounded by enemies, filtering the concept through national institutions such as schools, the military, the news media, and the Orthodox Church. It has even raised the possibility that the country may again need to defend itself as against the Nazis in World War II.