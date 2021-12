IMF, Mozambique to discuss first loan after $ 2 billion corruption scandal

The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, USA, September 4, 2018. REUTERS / Yuri Gripas / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund will begin discussions next month on an expanded loan with Mozambique, the fund said on Tuesday, its first potential program with the country since suspending support in 2016. That year Mozambique unveiled a large state-backed borrowing it had previously failed to detect in a $ 2 billion corruption scandal that prompted donors to cut aid and sparked a currency collapse and debt crisis. Since then, the IMF has provided some targeted assistance to help Mozambique recover from natural disasters and cyclones, but the expanded loan would be its first official program. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “The staff is ready to start negotiations at the end of January 2022, in accordance with the timeline preferred by the authorities,” the IMF said in a statement following a staff visit to the country. The program will aim to help ease funding pressures as Mozambique recovers from the pandemic, support poverty reduction and equitable growth, and catalyze additional development funding, the Fund said. One of the poorest countries in the world, Mozambique is still facing its huge debt burden, as well as an Islamic uprising and the impact of COVID-19, which led to its first economic contraction in three decades. last year. The discovery of massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves made Mozambique emerge as a potential global exporter of fuel, but corruption scandals and insurgency have damaged or threatened the promised benefits. The IMF said that the growth will reach 2.2% this year and 4% in the long run, with the realization of LNG reserves that will bring an even greater increase. Risks for the outlook include vulnerability to climate change and a deteriorating security situation, which could delay or halt LNG projects, he added. Fiscal pressures are acute, he said, with the economic hardships of state-owned enterprises and debts linked to the corruption scandal posing risks. Mozambique is challenging in court the validity of some of its debts, including a $ 622 million loan from investment bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S). Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Emma Rumney; Edited by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

