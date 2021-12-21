Europe considers new restrictions as Omicron wipes out the world

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Countries across Europe were considering new movement restrictions on Tuesday as the Omicron fast version swept the world a few days before Christmas, throwing travel plans into chaos and disturbing financial markets.
Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including Japan, where a single group at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.
New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which imposed some of the world’s toughest measures on COVID-19, was delaying the start of a gradual reopening of its border until end of February.
Omicron now accounts for 73% of all new cases in the United States, from less than 1% at the beginning of the month. She recorded her first death from the variant.
South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland are among the countries that have reinstated partial or complete blockades, or other social distancing measures, in recent days. read more L4N2T60DY Thailand will reinstate the mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from Tuesday.
Britain, Germany and Portugal were considering further measures. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will soon speak about his discussions with representatives of the hard-hitting hospitality industry, who are seeking more support from the government, a government minister said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he was considering all sorts of measures to keep Omicron in check.
“We reserve the right to take further action, but it is a matter of looking at that data and weighing it against the other consequences of further restrictions,” Cabinet Secretary Steve Barclay told BBC radio on Tuesday. was asked if further measures could be introduced before Christmas.
LOCKED CHAINS
Omicron has hit financial markets hard in recent days, raising investor fears about the global economic recovery as the pandemic cuts travel and seizes supply chains.
But world stocks gained a bit on Tuesday, with the dollar softening as appetite for more risky assets made a cautious return. The broader Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.76%. Germany’s DAX (.GDAXI) added 0.57%, with the London FTSE (.FTSE) up 0.8%.
In Australia, where Omicron cases have risen but hospital admissions remain relatively low, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged state and territory leaders to avoid further blockages. Read more
“We will not go back to blockages. We will move forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility,” he said.
In the United States, the Biden administration said it would open federal testing sites for COVID-19 in New York this week and buy 500 million quick home tests that Americans can order for free online. Read more
“We will also note that if you are not vaccinated, you are at high risk of getting sick,” said a senior administration official. “This variant is highly contagious and unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID.
The Omicron variant was first unveiled last month in South Africa and Hong Kong and has so far been reported in at least 89 countries.
The severity of the disease it causes remains unclear, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have been cured of COVID-19 disease. Read more
More than 274 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago. More than 5.65 million people have died.
Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Written by Jane Wardell and Nick Macfie; Edited by Angus MacSwan
