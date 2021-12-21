Local podcast, audio drama reaches international audience | tidings

ENID, Okla. A country-based podcast is on the rise as creators recruit voice actors from around the world to join in a post-apocalyptic audio drama.

The Kyleson Chronicles is set in the future and details life during and after cataclysmic climatic events. The book, turned into radio shows, employs more than 20 voice actors from Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Ireland, Israel and more.

The author of Enid JA Babione originally wrote the narrative in book form, but thought the podcast was more accessible for people to consume.

Babione was in high school in the 1970s as talk of climate change erupted. A skeptic by nature, Babione began learning about climate change for the next few decades. As more information came out, Babione only became more interested.

Inspired by the writings of JRR Tolkien and Anne McCaffery, Babione wanted to create a science-fiction story that was believable and relevant to current events.

I want to give people an idea of ​​what could happen, Babione said. It does not matter much to me whether we as humans created it or whether it came as a natural part of geological time. I want to see the consequences, I want to see what can happen.

The story begins with natural disasters caused by climate, ozone depleting, ice and fire consuming lands. With slow, massive flooding and a reversal of magnetic poles, dozens of climatic events hit the Earth, making it uninhabitable.

For the next two thousand years, the descendants of the Earth will live inside a mountain or in underground cities. What is left of the surface?

As the free owners began to show up, their instruments showed a repaired atmosphere, something only time could accomplish. Water bodies were healing and life was coming back, so they began to explore the rebuilt world and a new beginning.

Identification with the story

Enid’s Tracy Babione is the podcast cast director. A voice actress herself, she likes to give experienced and novice voice actors a chance to explore the industry as well as immerse themselves in the characters they express.

Tracy started helping her husband, JA, get his book back into script form a few months ago. She said that since the publication of their projects and the search for voice actors, hundreds of people have contacted her.

Whether at Enid or internationally, voice actors are given roles with which they can understand or identify. Although the story is about climate, the story is really more character-driven than science-based, Babione said.

Sound actors James and Lisa Sedivy, from Texas, are new to the voice acting industry, but already love what they are doing.

James, an Air Force linguist for 20 years, now plays the character Kyleson Two Feathers, who is also a linguist. Lisa was not initially involved, but said she started reading her husband’s screenplay and really identified with one of the characters, Rachel.

It took me back to my childhood, James said, becoming another character and having fun with impressions.

Another voice actor, Bruce Jaworksi, from Oregon, voices an executive’s elder named Ted Johnson. Jaworski said he likes podcasting because it feels like an old-fashioned radio show and he enjoys the comfort of a podcast.

When people immerse themselves in what we are reading, they can release a little tension, a little pressure, he said. You have to suspend reality. For now, reality is a bit confusing, so if you can suspend reality into something that is not so confusing, it is an escape, without going too far or without spending a lot of money.

A common denominator between spokespersons and creators is their love of reading. Lisa Sedivy and Jaworski both said they read aloud to their child or grandchildren.

Babione said he always liked to read, but with age, viewing print became difficult. So podcasts and audio dramas became a way for him to consume books.

Podcasts go through the book chapter by chapter, each episode lasting about 20 minutes, making it the perfect length for the average listener, he said.

Kyleson Chronicles has listeners near and far. They release new episodes every week and can be found on all podcast platforms and on social media.