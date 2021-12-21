China imposes sanctions on US officials over Xinjiang





Posted: 21 December 2021 / 04:00 EST

/ Updated: 21 December 2021 / 06:33 EST FILE – Nury Turkel, a leader in the Uighur-American community, was photographed in his office on Thursday, October 9, 2008, in Washington. China announced sanctions on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 against four members of the U.S. government Commission on International Religious Freedom, which includes Turkel in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Chinese officials for abuse complaints in the northwestern Xinjiang region. (AP Photo / Kevin Wolf, File)

Beijing (AP) China on Tuesday announced sanctions against four members of the U.S. government Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for sentences imposed on Chinese officials for abuse complaints in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Minor sanctions add to the rising tension over Xinjiang. Washington has banned imports from the region that can be done by forced labor, while activists are calling for a boycott of the February Winter Olympics in Beijing. China has denied allegations of abuse and has previously responded by publishing calls for a boycott of foreign brands of shoes and clothing. The chairwoman and three members of the US panel are barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and any assets they have in the country will be frozen, State Department spokesman Zhao Lijian said. Zhao identified the targets as Mayor Nadine Maenza, Vice President Nury Turkel and members Anurima Bhargava and James Carr. Zhao gave no indication as to whether they have assets in China. China has threatened retaliation after the US Treasury announced sanctions on December 10 on two officials accused of involvement in the repression of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing is accused of mass bans, forced abortions and other abuses. The treasury targeted Shohrat Zakir, head of the regional government from 2018 until the beginning of this year, and Erken Tuniyaz, who now holds the post and was previously deputy head. The United States should withdraw so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiangs’s affairs and China’s internal affairs, Zhao said. China will make further responses in line with the development of the situation.

