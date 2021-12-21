The ruble relinquishes profits as Putin blames the West for the tensions





MOSCOW, Dec. 21 (Reuters) – The ruble relinquished previous gains and eased by crossing point 74 against the dollar on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had miscalculated the outcome of the War of Independence. Cold. As of 1128 GMT, the ruble rose 0.1% daily to 74.09 against the dollar, slipping from Tuesday’s 73.72 to 74.50 on Monday, its weakest level since December 7. “The focus will be on geopolitics – President Putin will meet today with the Security Council of Russia,” Sberbank told the CIB in a note. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond “adequately” to any Western aggression and develop its military further. Read more Putin is expected to shed more light on Russia’s foreign affairs, among other things, at his annual press conference on Thursday. The ruble is likely to remain in the range of 73.5-74.5 against the greenback in the short term, leading to the lower limit if concerns about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus do not intensify, Promsvyazbank wrote in a note. Against the euro, the ruble rose 0.1% to 83.53. The ruble remains supported by Russia’s record current account surplus and a series of rate hikes by the Bank of Russia that make investing in ruble assets more attractive. The central bank last raised the key interest rate to 8.5% on December 17 and indicated it was ready to further increase the cost of lending. Read more But concerns about Moscow’s strained ties with the West and the usual intention of investors to reduce their exposure to risky assets ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays prevent the ruble from strengthening further. Brent crude, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 1.3% to $ 72.43 a barrel, recovering from losses driven by investors’ fear of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) rose 0.6% to 1567.5. The Russian ruble-based MOEX index (.IMOEX) was 0.4% higher at 3684.9 points. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

