Port Breton in black after fatal fishing accident

The town of Harbor Breton is in mourning after a fishing accident claimed the life of a man over the weekend.

Three men were aboard the scallop boat Sunday morning when it capsized near the community.

Robert Hynes, training officer at the Harbor Breton Fire Department, describes how one of the men was able to swim ashore and get help.

He says the boat was located in the middle of a protected part of the bay. The man swam through the cold water and once on the ground walked through the woods to reach a cabin. There he could warm up and call for help.

According to Hynes, the other two men were trapped inside the ship. He says that when the crews found the men, one of them was unconscious. CPR was performed but the man did not succeed.

Hynes says the man was known throughout the community.

“It’s a dark day in the community,” says Hynes, who notes that everyone knew the man and everyone was affected by the tragedy.

Hynes says the other two men aboard the ship have been released from the hospital.