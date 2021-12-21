The University of Manitoba returns to distance learning for the winter period – Winnipeg





The University of Manitoba is once again turning to distance learning. Despite initial plans for classes in person during the 2022 winter season, concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant have led U and M to switch to distance operations by the end of the semester break (February 26).















1:28

Distance learning remains for many school divisions in Manitoba





Distance learning remains for many Manitoba school divisions, June 3, 2021

“We hope to be able to resume face-to-face operations for the remainder of the winter term, but this will be guided by what public health experts think should be prudent and safe,” said the President and Vice President. Chancellor Michael Benarroch in a statement. The story goes down the ad Read more: The University of Manitoba will resume personal lessons for the winter period U e M plans to evaluate their approach by the end of the term with a view to adapting to public health orders. Trends Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks

Quebec closes schools, bars, gyms as COVID-19 cases increase “We will continue to be guided by science and not by our best plans.” Brandon University is also going the distance to start the winter season. And the school is asking the BU senate to approve a one-week delay to start the deadline. If approved, it means the university will reopen on January 4th, but classes will not resume until January 11th. BU says online learning will continue at least until the end of January.















2:13

Can more restrictions be passed as Omicron spreads?





Can more restrictions be passed as Omicron spreads?

The University of Winnipeg announced a switch to distance learning for the winter period at the end of last week. The story goes down the ad Read more: Most classes at the University of Winnipeg go the distance for the winter period U of W said classes would be held online until reading week (February 20-26). Whether or not students will return to campus after the break will be decided in late January. So far, Red River College Polytechnic has limited their on-campus activity to just the necessary training, with everything else online. – with files by Kevin Hirschfield View link » <br />

