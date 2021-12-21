International
SpaceX delivers holiday supplies and gifts to the space station crew
SpaceX closed its busiest year ever on Tuesday with the launch of its 31st and final Falcon 9 rocket of 2021. This launched a Dragon cargo ship into orbit loaded with supplies, accessories and Christmas presents ABOUT International Space Station crew.
It was only the second new Falcon 9 to fly in 2021 as SpaceX utilizes its reusable rocket technology, which company officials say is essential to reducing launch costs and increasing timetable flexibility.
“It has been a record year for SpaceX,” said Sarah Walker, the company’s director of mission management. “Reusability is the key to reducing the cost of spaceflight, which enables more investment in critical research.”
Launching Tuesday was the company’s 24th space station replenishment mission overall, the third this year and the sixth flight of a Dragon capsule in 2021, including three manned missions, two to the space station and one full flight commercial in orbit.
“Looking forward to next year, we have several other missions to the space station with crew and cargo, including the first fully commercial human spaceflight mission to the ISS,” Walker said, referring to a sponsored flight in February. from Houston-based Axiom. “So, a really exciting year in 2022.”
Just three days after the launch of two Falcons 9 on Saturday, one from California and the other from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the last flight of the year began at 5:07 a.m. East Tuesday, when rocket engines ignited for first time. time on top of historic 39A cushion at Kennedy Space Center.
The slender rocket made a very short appearance before dawn, disappearing into low clouds seconds after takeoff.
After pulling the vehicle out of the lower thick atmosphere, the first phase took off and flew to an accurate landing on an offshore drone ship, marking the recovery of the 100 SpaceX booster and the 77th offshore .
A few seconds ago, the second phase reached orbit and the Dragon cargo was released to fly on its own. If all goes well, the spacecraft will reach the space station early Wednesday, moving to anchor in the Harmony module space port forward at 4:30 p.m.
The increase in launch at the end of the year comes amid a visible coronavirus outbreak at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
The New York Times, following data posted by Los Angeles County and originally reported by the Los Angeles Times, said at least 132 of the approximately 6,000 employees had tested positive, the most reported in any private company in the United States.
The company did not respond to a request for comment and it was unclear on Tuesday morning what impact, if any, the reported explosion could have. But Tuesday’s launch, like the 30 before it this year, went smoothly.
Loaded with ,5 6,590 in equipment and supplies, the Dragon cargo is also carrying Christmas presents and fresh food for the station’s seven-member crew.
“Every year, we do our best to send some gifts to the crew,” said Joel Montalbano, space station program manager at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. “I’ll not go in front of Santa Claus and tell you what ‘s (on board), but we’ll have some gifts for the crew.
“We’re also going to find some special food for Christmas dinner. So you can imagine turkey, green beans, we have some fish and some smoked seafood. We also have everyone ‘s favorite, the fruit cake. .. for the crew. “
Also on board: 50 850 crew supplies, 46 2,468 scientific equipment, 24 724 equipment, pa 400 space travel equipment and und 72 computer equipment.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/spacex-falcon-rocket-launch-supplies-gifts-international-space-station/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]