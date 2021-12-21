SpaceX delivers holiday supplies and gifts to the space station crew

An all-new Falcon 9 rocket ignites its nine first-phase engines and climbs away from base 39A at the Kennedy Space Center early Tuesday, launching a supply chain at the International Space Station. Along with equipment and supplies, the Dragon cargo ship on top of the rocket also carried Christmas presents and fresh food for the station’s seven-member crew. SpaceX



SpaceX closed its busiest year ever on Tuesday with the launch of its 31st and final Falcon 9 rocket of 2021. This launched a Dragon cargo ship into orbit loaded with supplies, accessories and Christmas presents ABOUT International Space Station crew.

It was only the second new Falcon 9 to fly in 2021 as SpaceX utilizes its reusable rocket technology, which company officials say is essential to reducing launch costs and increasing timetable flexibility.

“It has been a record year for SpaceX,” said Sarah Walker, the company’s director of mission management. “Reusability is the key to reducing the cost of spaceflight, which enables more investment in critical research.”

Launching Tuesday was the company’s 24th space station replenishment mission overall, the third this year and the sixth flight of a Dragon capsule in 2021, including three manned missions, two to the space station and one full flight commercial in orbit.

“Looking forward to next year, we have several other missions to the space station with crew and cargo, including the first fully commercial human spaceflight mission to the ISS,” Walker said, referring to a sponsored flight in February. from Houston-based Axiom. “So, a really exciting year in 2022.”

Just three days after the launch of two Falcons 9 on Saturday, one from California and the other from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the last flight of the year began at 5:07 a.m. East Tuesday, when rocket engines ignited for first time. time on top of historic 39A cushion at Kennedy Space Center.

The slender rocket made a very short appearance before dawn, disappearing into low clouds seconds after takeoff.

After pulling the vehicle out of the lower thick atmosphere, the first phase took off and flew to an accurate landing on an offshore drone ship, marking the recovery of the 100 SpaceX booster and the 77th offshore .

A few seconds ago, the second phase reached orbit and the Dragon cargo was released to fly on its own. If all goes well, the spacecraft will reach the space station early Wednesday, moving to anchor in the Harmony module space port forward at 4:30 p.m.

The increase in launch at the end of the year comes amid a visible coronavirus outbreak at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The first phase of the Falcon 9 completed its first flight with a targeted landing on an offshore drone ship. It was the 100th successful recovery of the SpaceX booster, the 77th at sea. SpaceX



The New York Times, following data posted by Los Angeles County and originally reported by the Los Angeles Times, said at least 132 of the approximately 6,000 employees had tested positive, the most reported in any private company in the United States.

The company did not respond to a request for comment and it was unclear on Tuesday morning what impact, if any, the reported explosion could have. But Tuesday’s launch, like the 30 before it this year, went smoothly.

Loaded with ,5 6,590 in equipment and supplies, the Dragon cargo is also carrying Christmas presents and fresh food for the station’s seven-member crew.

“Every year, we do our best to send some gifts to the crew,” said Joel Montalbano, space station program manager at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. “I’ll not go in front of Santa Claus and tell you what ‘s (on board), but we’ll have some gifts for the crew.

“We’re also going to find some special food for Christmas dinner. So you can imagine turkey, green beans, we have some fish and some smoked seafood. We also have everyone ‘s favorite, the fruit cake. .. for the crew. “

Also on board: 50 850 crew supplies, 46 2,468 scientific equipment, 24 724 equipment, pa 400 space travel equipment and und 72 computer equipment.

