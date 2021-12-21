Saudi-led coalition attacks halt UN aid flights to Yemeni capital





UN aid flights to the rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, have been halted by airstrikes by the government-backed Saudi-led coalition, an airport official said on Tuesday.

Due to coalition airstrikes targeting the rebels, “the airport is no longer able to receive aircraft operated by the United Nations or international humanitarian organizations,” the official told AFP. Flights at Sanaa airport have been halted largely by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been exceptions to aid flights that are a key means of rescue for the population. The airport official, who asked not to be identified, called on the United Nations to ensure a ban on raids so that the airport could resume operations. On Monday evening, the coalition said it had carried out “a limited number of attacks accurately on legitimate military targets at Sanaa International Airport”. “The operation was organized in response to the threat and the use of airport infrastructure to carry out cross-border attacks,” said a statement issued by the official Saudi press agency. Coalition planes hit six targets at the airport, including sites used to “control attacks by drones loaded with explosives” or to “train terrorist elements” for such operations, the statement said. The coalition insisted its attacks were “in line with international humanitarian law” and should have no impact on the airport’s operational capacity. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015, shortly after rebels invaded the capital Sanaa. The conflict has led to what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Tens of thousands of people have died and most of the population is dependent on some form of international aid. (AFP)

