Foreign drones boost balance in Ethiopia’s Civil War





NAIROBI, Kenya After the Ethiopian prime minister faced a stunning military victory earlier this month, overthrowing a rebel march in the capital that threatened to topple him, he praised the courage of his troops. Ethiopia is proud of your incredible heroism, excited leader, Abiy Ahmed, told his troops on the battle front in Kombolcha, on 6 December. You were our belief when we said that Ethiopia would never lose. In reality, the reason for Mr. Abiys’s fate reversal was hovering in the skies above: a fleet of fighter jets, recently purchased by allies in the Persian Gulf region and elsewhere, who are determined to keep him in power. Over the past four months, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Iran have supplied Mr. Abiy quietly with some of the latest armed drones, though the United States and African governments were seeking a ceasefire and peace talks, according to two Westerners. diplomats who have been informed of the crisis and have spoken on condition of anonymity.

The motives of Mr. Abiys suppliers were various: to make money; to gain an advantage in a strategic region; and to support a winner in the spiral conflict that has engulfed Africa’s second most populous nation. But the impact of the drones was striking hitting the Tigrayan rebels and their supply convoys as they pushed a major highway towards the capital, Addis Ababa. The rebels have since retreated approximately 270 miles north of the road, wiping out several months of gains on the battlefield. On Sunday, Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael told the United Nations he had ordered an immediate withdrawal of all forces to Tigray’s borders, citing, among other factors, drones provided by foreign powers.

In a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mr Debretsion called for a ceasefire followed by peace talks. We believe that our courageous act of withdrawal will be a crucial opening for peace, he wrote. On Monday, his spokesman said there was a wave of Ethiopian airstrikes inside Tigray killed 18 civilians and wounded 11.

An Ethiopian government spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the drone use. Demonstration of drone power confirmed that Ethiopia’s one-year conflict, largely a regional issue so far, has been internationalized. And it adds the country to a growing list of conventional conflicts, such as those in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, where drones have become an important, or even dominant, factor in the war. Increasingly, unmanned systems are becoming a game changer, said Peter W. Singer, a drone combat expert at New America, a research group in Washington. It has to do not only with the raw ability of the drones themselves, but also with the multiplier effect they have on almost every human and other system on the battlefield. For Mr. Abiy, the drones arrived on time. He launched a military campaign in Tigray in November 2020, a year after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, in coordination with the leader of neighboring Eritrea. But his forces suffered a humiliating defeat last summer when Tigrayan rebels forced them out of Tigray and then began pushing south. By the end of November, the Tigris were approaching the town of Debre Birhan, about 85 miles north of Addis Ababa.

But they could not go further. A host of drones appeared above, hitting soldiers and supply convoys, General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a key Tigrayan commander, said in an interview with the New York Times. At one time, there were 10 drones in the sky, he said. You can imagine the effect. We were an easy target. Mr. Abiy built his arsenal of drones utilizing the sympathy of foreign autocrats and a thriving segment of the global arms trade.

Even as he talked about the negotiations, Mr. Abiy was turning to other countries to strengthen his army. Almost every day, cargo flights arrived from a military base in the UAE, one of Mr. Abiys’s closest allies. The Emirates had trained Mr. The Abiys Republican Guard and had provided substantial military support early in the war, carrying out drone strikes that pulled out Tigrayan artillery and weapons depots, said a Western official and a former Ethiopian official.

Emirati attacks stopped in January after President Biden came to power, under pressure from Washington. But they have resumed in recent months, mostly in the form of the latest Chinese-made drones, officials said. The Emirates drone strikes, under the direction of the national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, seems to be a disregard for US diplomatic efforts to end the war. U.S. officials say they are trying to get the UAE involved in peace efforts as an ally, but that cooperation is limited. In a meeting with US regional envoy Jeffrey Feltman earlier this week, Sheikh al-Nahyan denied that his country was sending weapons to Ethiopia, a US official with knowledge of the meeting said. In contrast, Mr. Abiys’s relations with Turkey have been relatively open. He signed a military pact in August with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose drone Bayraktar TB2 played a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was produced by a company run by Mr. Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Turkish drones are attractive to many African countries looking for battle-tested equipment, relatively inexpensive, with few strands tied. Even in Africa, wherever I go, love the UAVs, Mr. Erdogan boasted in October after a tour in Nigeria, Togo and Angola. (Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles). After the Bayraktar drones appeared in Ethiopia recently, Turkish officials insisted that selling drones was a purely commercial activity Ethiopia’s defense and aviation exports rose to $ 95m this year, from $ 235,000 in 2020, the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly announced. Understand the conflict in Ethiopia Card 1 of 5 A year of war. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in the northern region of the Tigray country, hoping to defeat the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, its most troubling political enemy. The rebels turned the tide. Despite Mr. Abiys’s promise of a swift campaign, the Ethiopian army suffered a major defeat in June when it was forced to withdraw from Tigray. Now the fighting is moving rapidly south. Tigrayan forces shut down. In late October, Tigrayan rebels occupied two cities near Addis Ababa, the country’s capital. The government declared a state of emergency and called on citizens to take up arms. No end on the horizon. President Biden has threatened to impose sanctions on the country to push the parties to the negotiating table, but the current trajectory of the wars could cause Ethiopia to collapse. But in recent days, Turkish officials have privately claimed to have frozen exports to Ethiopia, apparently in response to international pressure on a war over atrocities and famine. At least 400,000 people live in starvation-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

In response to reports of civilians killed, detained or deported, the United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to set up a commission to investigate abuses and identify the latest perpetrators from many international initiatives that, so far, have failed to stop suffering. Meanwhile, Mr. Abiy has focused on his military campaign and its foreign sponsors. He landed in Istanbul on Friday for the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, a two-day meeting of leaders from 39 African countries that analysts say is also a forum for Turkish arms sales. His embrace of Iranian drones, though far less powerful than models produced in China or Turkey, has further strained his relationship with Washington.

Since August, a number of cargo flights have arrived in Ethiopia operated by Iranian airlines, which the US has accused of being fronts of the Quds Force, the expedition arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. Flight tracking blogs have took note of deliveries also.

U.S. officials in Addis Ababa have made private representations to Mr. Abiy about Iranian flights, urging him to suspend them, a U.S. official said. Mr. Abiys’s army of drones remains modest: By some estimates, he has no more than a few dozen combat drones available, and they can be expensive to steer, repair, and supply weapons. But they remain a powerful threat to Tigrayan forces, which themselves have no access to drones. Mr Singer, a drone expert, said the drone warfare experimentation in Ethiopia and Libya paralleled the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, when foreign powers used the war to test new military technologies and assess the international response to it. determine what I can get away with. It is a combination of war and battle lab, he said. But, he added, technology is no guarantee of victory. The U.S. had drones in Afghanistan, but the Taliban managed to stay for 20 years, he said. It is the human will that determines the outcome of the war.

Carlotta Gall contributed to reporting from Istanbul, Turkey.

