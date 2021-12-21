Thousands of people are expected to fly from Norfolk International Airport before Christmas





NORFOLK, Va. Author note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2021. Vacation trips are on the rise across the country, with millions of people expected to fly this season. The TSA expects to examine nearly 30 million passengers now by January 3, 2022. Norfolk International Airport said the flow of travel has been continuous on Monday, with several people staying in the common area. It’s kind of crazy, said traveler Michael Fuller. I thought, as you said, that there would definitely be a lot more people traveling now. Airport executives told 13News Now that many passengers flew out late last week and over the weekend. While many people are flying to be with their families, Michael Fuller is saying see you soon with his new wife. We had not seen each other a few weeks ago for two and a half years, Fuller said. “I’m leaving Virginia Beach, I’ve been here for the last two weeks seeing Lauren and I’ve been here for school for a while, but I’m going back to Japan now to finish my tour there. He will be leaving for about eight months for his job, which makes him such a difficult farewell. We spent such a wonderful time here, only a small part of living together and a small part of the future, so it’s hard to say goodbye to her at the moment, he said. While they appreciated the time they were left together, the others rushed to go on their flight. Airport staff members say that from now until Wednesday, approximately 14,000 people are expected to travel through Norfolk International Airport every day. Holly Dalby with AAA Tidewater says more people are flying this year than last year. People are vaccinated now and feel more comfortable with travel, and so many people went out last year and could not go to see their families because they have not been vaccinated yet, so they really want to go out and see family or friends. them or maybe take that vacation they had to postpone last year, she said. AAA predicts that airlines will have a 180% increase this holiday season. If you are flying from Norfolk International this holiday week, you will want to arrive early so you can pass safety and arrive at your aircraft gate on time. The Transportation Safety Administration wants to remind passengers of what they can and cannot get through safety, especially when it comes to holiday meals. They said if it is a solid item then it can go through a checkpoint but if it is an item that you can spill, spread, spray, pump or spill and it is bigger than 3.4 ounces then it should go to a checked bag. Grocery items often need an extra safety check, so it is a good idea to remove groceries from a handbag and place them in a bin for quicker check-in at the checkpoint. This is also the time of year when passengers often travel with gifts. The TSA recommends wrapping gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm. Wrapped gifts that trigger an alarm will need the gift wrap to be removed, but if the gift is in a purse or box, it is simple to look at the item to resolve the alarm. Snow globes, a popular holiday gift, should be packaged in a checked bag if the water globe contains more than 3.4 ounces of juice. As a rule, if the globe is smaller than a tennis ball, it is less than 3.4 ounces and thus allowed to be carried through a checkpoint. Simply pack those larger snow globes in a checked bag. Holiday food that can be delivered through a TSA checkpoint: Fruit cake

Biscuits, cake, pie

chocolates

Candy canes

Basket of fruits and nuts

seasoning

Bacon (frozen or cooked) Holiday food to be carefully packed with your baggage checked: Veza Nog

Champagne, wine, sparkling apple cider

Cranberry sauces, (homemade or store-bought) can be spread, so check them out.

Canned foods, jams and jellies, (either homemade or store-bought) can spread, so it is best to check them out.

Maple syrup

