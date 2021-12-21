Gabriel Boric defeated the far right in Chile. Now he must unite a separate country | Kirsten Sehnbruch

Viktor is sweet. Hundreds of thousands of Chileans who took to the streets to celebrate the victory of former left-wing student leader Gabriel Boric in the run-off to Chile’s presidential election certainly thought so. Boric won by a margin of 12 points and a historic number of votes, imposing a convincing loss on right-wing candidate Jos Antonio Cast that few would have predicted just a month earlier. However, Borics’s victory speech was nothing but exciting.

Shaking his head towards years of polarization and protest before the election, he stressed the need for social cohesion, rediscovering oneself and sharing a common ground.

Earlier during his campaign he vowed to bury neoliberalism, who sounds like the same revolutionary politician who led the 2011 social protests and frustrated many parliamentary colleagues from traditional political parties during his eight years as a Congressman.

But his runoff campaign was characterized by the discreet tones of a thriving statesman. Boric demonstrated an extraordinary degree of pragmatism and a genuine ability to reach moderate voters and unite Chileans during the most polarized elections the country has experienced since the plebiscite that allowed the country to transition to democracy in 1988.

Many experts were quick to point out that RESULT of elections (Boric: 55.9%; Cast: 44.1%) reflects that of the plebiscite (55.99% for a transition to democracy and 44.01% against). These were also very polarized choices. A 35-year-old former left-wing student leader, partly backed by a revolutionary student movement and the communist party, against an older politician linked to General Pinochet’s dictatorship, who clearly represented economic and political elites as well as social values extremely conservative.

It seemed that Chile was again faced with a choice between a bold and dangerous move into an unknown but democratic future, or a return to an authoritarian anti-democratic past.

Casts Atrvete’s first-round campaign slogan (translated roughly as you dare) gave the far right license to express its views shamelessly. Trumpian tones spread throughout his campaign, with threats that Chile would turn into a communist failure like Venezuela if the left won. A YouTuber video by right-wing Sebastian Izquierdo urging Cast supporters to fraudulently interfere in the election went viral and is now being done prosecuted by the Chilean electoral authority.

Ultimately, Cast exposed the anti-democratic and authoritarian instincts of a right-wing political elite that feels deeply threatened by social protests and violence that have surprised Chileans in recent years. But extending this license to his followers made it extremely difficult for Kast to convince independent center-right voters of his democratic credentials and his ability to do everything right, like his campaign slogan, was okay (Todo va a estar bien).

In contrast, Boric’s second-round campaign succeeded in gaining independence: his efforts, for example, to bring about a reconciliation between the political programs of the main center-left candidates, coordinated by a respected Christian Democrat and with experience. economist, Guillermo Larran, signaled his willingness and ability to engage a broad sector of the political spectrum.

It was this effort as well as the contrast with his opponent’s authoritarian past that gave him support prominent national and international economists, including Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Thomas Piketty. Moreover, the impressive efforts of his campaign coordinator, Izkia Siches, and student leaders from his generation, such as Camila Vallejos and Giorgio Jackson, coherently communicated a message for a better future (Para vivir mejor) for the Chilean electorate.

Their campaign demonstrated the pragmatic and generational non-ideological coherence of this young group of politicians in Chile. Their positivity reflected the democratic message of the 1988 plebiscite, and their difference in victory suggests that many independent voters were won.

The president-elect captured that energy in his victory speech, which echoed the style of transition president Patricio Aylwin before him. His tone was deeply conciliatory and aimed to turn Chile from polarization and back to the democratic center.

Aware that he would have to govern with a Congress that is evenly divided among political factions, Boric stressed his willingness to engage with all actors across the political spectrum, including his opponent. last, Cast. Knowing that he would have to cooperate with a constitutional assembly that is working hard to deepen democracy in Chile, he hit all the right grades: democracy, institutions, social inclusion, women’s rights, environmental sustainability, justice, truth, human rights and dialogue. Knowing he does not have a majority in the Senate, however, made him combine these topics with promises of fiscal responsibility and economic stability.

Gabriel Boric is promising a lot to Chile. But the views of the new student leader have moved forward and he is no longer promising a social revolution. Instead, his actions and words show that he is promising a revival of Chile’s economic, political and social structures. Skeptics (and financial markets) should take heart from the fact that Chile’s first transition from an authoritarian dictatorship to democracy in 1990 provided no guarantee, but led to one of the most successful development periods in Latin American history.

Now, Chile is entering a second transition, reinventing itself as a social market economy. Its political leaders will be able to build on the institutions, experience and skills that the country has built over the past 31 years. Boric has perfectly captured the historic moment in his victory speech. Now he will have to work out practices on how to give.