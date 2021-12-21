US pledges $ 580 million for COVID international fight amid Omicron proliferation | News of the coronavirus pandemic





The announcement comes after the Biden administration issued a series of measures aimed at boosting internal reaction.

The United States will provide an additional $ 580 million to international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic amid an increase in cases of the Omicron variant. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement on Tuesday, shortly before saying he would meet with counterparts from other countries to discuss global co-operation in response to Omicron, whom officials say has already become the dominant type of virus in the US. . The rapid spread of the Omicron variant reinforces that we should all continue to accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic and that none of us are safe until we are all safe, Blinken said in a statement. The world is at a critical juncture in our global response to this virus. Additional funding will go to several United Nations bodies directly involved in responding to the pandemic, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO). The additional funds bring total U.S. aid to the global coronavirus response to $ 19.6 billion, according to the State Department. Public health officials say the global response to the pandemic has declined in 2021, with many countries well below the WHO target of vaccinating 40 percent of their population by the end of the year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities have warned that a situation where low-income countries are unable to vaccinate their populations would prolong the global health crisis and lead to the emergence of potentially vaccine-resistant variants. Early studies showing that some current vaccines require booster vaccines to neutralize Omicron have further increased the urgency. I urge my counterparts to meet and strengthen their commitments in the fight against the pandemic, Blinken said. We need to work together and we need to act fast. 500 million tests On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden, who will deliver a speech on the government’s response to Omicron’s rise later in the day, issued a series of internal measures. In particular, the White House said the federal government will purchase 500 million COVID rapid test kits, which it will begin distributing to residents free of charge starting in January. To help hospitals bow under the new COVID-19 wave, Washington is also preparing to deploy additional military personnel with 1,000 medical capabilities, as well as lead federal medical personnel in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. , White House. tha. On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Bidens’s next speech will highlight the government’s strategy of getting more people to be vaccinated and to receive booster vaccines. There are currently 40 million qualified unvaccinated adults in the US, according to officials. Only about 30 percent of vaccinated people eligible to receive a booster have so far received one. This is not a closing speech, Psaki said on Monday. This is a talk about the benefits of vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/21/us-pledges-580m-to-international-covid-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

