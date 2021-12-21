15 international series to watch during the holiday season – The Hollywood Reporter

The concluding act of a modern Italian mafia classic, a look at the life of Jews in 1950s Turkey, and several Korean series to help you and your loved ones suffering from a case Squid game traction.

As it has done in recent years, The Hollywood Reporter has seemed far too wide for international shows to pack into your leisure time during this holiday season.

GOMORAH

‘Gomora’

Sky Italia

With the fifth and final season of this Italian mafia drama set to debut in early 2022, now is the time to catch up with the show that critics have favorably compared to wire, The sopranos AND Breaking Bad. But as those shows occasionally featured an exemplary law enforcement member or criminal with a code of ethics of honor, Gomorrah focuses entirely on the very bad gangsters running the Neapolitan crime syndicates known as the Camorra. Epic in scope and relentlessly authentic (most of the dialogue is in Neapolitan, which means that even most Italian viewers need subtitles to watch) Gomorrah hits the system like a strong espresso glass. (Broadcast on: HBO Max)

CLUB

‘Clubs’

Netflix

Featured on Netflix’s new Turkish-language original list, Club is part family drama, part crime mystery, part history lesson, and a complete immersion in a world – the cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic Istanbul society of the 1950s – never seen on TV before. Gökce Bahadir plays Matilda, a member of Turkey’s Sephardic Jewish community, who is released from prison for a murder she committed as a teenager. Struggling to reconnect with her estranged daughter, she starts working at a new nightclub, breaking taboos in the city. An intoxicating mix of genres, cultures and languages ​​(including Ladino, the historical language of Sephardic Jews), Club is the perfect gateway drug to Turkish TV.

(Broadcast on: Netflix)

DR. BRAIN

‘Dr. brain

AppleTV +

Comes hot from Netflix’s mega-success with Squid game, the premiere of Apple’s Korean series is just as high concept and delves deep into the genre story with a horror twist. The plot shows the headline Dr. Brain, a neuroscientist with autism (played by parasiteLee Sun-kyun) who invented a machine that could synchronize brain waves, enabling a recipient to absorb the memories of a deceased donor. Struggling to cope with the death of his young son and already confused by the world of emotions, Dr. Brain proves his invention on himself, launching one Frankenstein-In style noir horror story in which Dr. Brain is both a scientist and a monster.

(Broadcast on: AppleTV +)

suicide

Marie Reuther in “Kamikaze”

HBO Max

HBO Max takes her out of the park with his first original Danish series: a drama about Julie, a wealthy, privileged 18-year-old Instagram influencer whose life is shattered when her family dies in a plane crash. The next important thing Marie Reuther plays Julie with fiery and full intensity in a story that leans to extremes, but still manages to be a thoughtful personal exploration.

(Broadcast on: HBO Max)

PD

‘PD’

Netflix

Another Korean socially conscious series from Netflix, PD. focuses on the country’s compulsory military service system. South Korean men must perform at least 18 months of military service between the ages of 18 and 28, enduring Spartan living conditions, wage-level wages, and frequent violent robberies. Jung Hae-in plays the role of a designated soldier to track down and retrieve military deserters (the PD of the show’s title is short for “Deserter Pursuit”). While the action can be overwhelming and the emotional scenes turn sentimental, the show, an adaptation of a popular Korean webtoon, is a direct and realistic look at the country’s problematic military culture.

(Broadcast on: Netflix)

IN CHILDREN FROM THE BAHNHOF ZOO

“We children from the Bahnhof Zoo”

Constantine Television

This extended series on the innovative and truly terrifying memories of Christiane F., a heroin-addicted teenager in West Berlin in the 1980s whose story was the basis of Uli Edel’s 1981 classic. We Children from the Bahnhof Zoo expands the story to take on the journey of Christiane’s fellow travelers. Packed with period style and musical suggestions spanning the last 30 years – David Bowie mixed with songs by Santigold and De La Soul – the series offers an intoxicating level before addiction and abuse bring everything down.

(Broadcast on: Amazon Prime)

SPIRAL

Thierry Godard and Caroline Proust in ‘Spiral’.

Canal +

Fans of serious crime proceedings should watch this French series, which ended its eight-season, 15-year series this year. Some have called the show French Law and Order, but a more appropriate comparison is wire, while the show’s two central cops, Gilou and Laure (Thierry Godard and Caroline Proust) bend over and break the rules to catch the bad guys. What wire made for Baltimore, Spiral does for Paris, taking the viewer beyond the tourist postcards to the working-class neighborhoods of the city and their inhabitants, those who often find themselves at the sharp edge of the criminal justice system.

(Broadcast in: MHz Choice)

MY NAME

‘My name’

Netflix

With a $ 500 million investment this year in original Korean television content – a certain number that will grow in 2022 thanks to the global success of Squid game – Netflix already has a deep bench of serials from the country. One of the best of the new production is this martial arts crime drama about Ji-Woo (Han So-hee), a harassed high school student, turned into a vengeful angel after her drug-addicted father is killed before her eyes. Taking a page from Hell Matters franchise (adapted by Martin Scorsese as well The starters), Ji-Woo joins her father’s criminal organization only to be targeted by the local police force. Working as an undercover agent, she hopes to uncover the truth about her father’s death. The main appeal of the series, however, is its overall kickasseria, with phenomenal action sequences and a full performance by Han So-hee as a boiled cauldron of anger barely contained.

(Broadcast on: Netflix)

IT WAS NOT MY FAULT: MEXICO

“It was not Mexico’s fault”

Hulu

A shocking look at the feminist crisis in Mexico, adapted from several of the hundreds of real-life cases of Mexican women killed by their partners, male family members and foreigners, this series also focuses on the victims and their loved ones. left behind. as immersion in the system that facilitates and supports gender-based violence. It’s not an easy hour, but it’s essential.

(Broadcast in: Hulu)

VENETERS

‘Vendasit’

BanijayRights

Instead of trying to avoid Islamophobic stereotypes, this Norwegian comedy doubles down to overturn them. The organization includes a dormant terrorist cell setting up a bomb-making factory on a picturesque farm in rural Norway. Their cover: they are turning the goat farm into a halal cheese factory. But when the cheese business starts and they find themselves embraced by the local community, potential terrorists begin to question their career choices.

(Broadcast on: Viaplay)

MURDER (MURDER)

‘Crime’

DR, NRK, SVT

The original Nordic Noir, the Danish series, which aired for three seasons from 2007 to 2012, launched a genre and created a raging fan base for slow-paced, in-depth stories, influencing everything from Broadchurch to A real detective (as well as getting a remake in the US, killing, courtesy of AMC.) He also made a star of Sofie Grabol, who became a global television icon for her performance as the persistent, if even emotionally distant, detective Sarah Lund (and briefly began an obsession with style her Nordic knitwear). Now that Tema has made available all three seasons, American viewers, for the first time, can see what the whole fuss was about.

(Broadcast on: Topic)

MONEY – WE ARE KINGS

‘Before we are the king’

WarnerMedia

From the creators of German criminal drama 4 blocks comes this fairy tale of age, set in the bad streets of Berlin, following four young girls whose feminism brand involves grabbing a bag of drugs from a local merchant to make some “Money” (quick money) ) for themselves. . The charismatic quartet, played by glittering newcomers Jeanne Goursaud, Jobel Mokonzi, Soma Pysall and Roxana Samadi, make this a compelling watch, and his description of a Berlin with multicultural pride is a revelation.

(Broadcast on: HBO Max)

MALAYERBA

‘MalaYerba’

Equal

A welcome correction for Colombia’s widespread image as a crime-driven and head-dyed dystopia, this new Spanish-language service series Pantaya focuses on the world of medical marijuana (the title of the series is popular Colombian jargon for “weird heels” “), after a trio of start-up entrepreneurs determined to take advantage of the legalization of weeds in the country. Less Narcos and more More Stop and catch fire for drugs.

(Broadcast in: Pantaya)

GOLDEN LIFE

‘Golden Life’

HBO Nordic

or The sopranos/OzarkSet in Hungary, this HBO Europe series has been a critical favorite since its debut in 2015. The show, which follows the misfortunes of Attila Miklos, a successful rogue who tries to go straight – against the objections of the demanding woman and his family, who are accustomed to the luxury of their own illegal lifestyle – ended the third and final season. in 2018, making it an ideal look during the holidays.

(Broadcast on: HBO Max)

CALL MY AGENT!

“Call my agent!”

Courtesy of Netflix

The francophiles’ favorite inner advice spread during isolation, as audiences checked out this comic gem, a melodramatic comedy set in a Parisian talent agency that combines video parodies of the A-list self-parody. Add-ons – Sigourney Weaver, Juliette Binoche, Monica Bellucci and Jean Reno are just some of the names with prominent faces that happily split their public image – with a healthy dose of real feelings. As much as KAS agents seem kind and self-serving, in the end, they really care. Now that the show has been extended for a fifth season, with a movie spin-off on the road, there is no better time to dive in.

(Broadcast on: Netflix)