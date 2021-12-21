International
US International Transactions, Third Quarter 2021
The current account deficit widens by 8.3 percent in the third quarter
Current account balance
According to statistics released today by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised second-quarter deficit was $ 198.3 billion.
The third-quarter deficit was 3.7 percent of current dollar gross domestic product, up from 3.5 percent in the second quarter.
The $ 16.5 billion current account deficit widening in the third quarter reflected a reduced surplus in services and expanded deficits in secondary income and goods that were partially offset by an expanded surplus in primary income.
Impact of COVID-19 on international transactions of the third quarter 2021
Current account transactions (Tables 1-5)
Exports of goods and services and revenues received from foreign residents increased by $ 22.8 billion to $ 955.9 billion in the third quarter. Imports of goods and services from and revenues paid to foreign residents increased by $ 39.3 billion to $ 1.17 trillion.
Trade in goods (table 2)
Exports of goods increased by $ 4.8 billion to $ 441.6 billion, mainly reflecting increases in supplies and industrial materials, mainly natural gas and oil and products, and in consumer goods, mainly medical, dental and pharmaceutical products. A decline in food, snacks and beverages, mainly corn and soybeans, partially offset these increases. Imports of goods increased by $ 10.0 billion to $ 716.4 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in supplies and industrial materials, mainly petroleum and products and chemicals.
Trade in services (table 3)
Exports of services fell by $ 0.1 billion to $ 190.8 billion, largely reflecting lower tariffs on intellectual property use, mainly licenses to use research and development results (such as patents and trade secrets), and telecommunications, computer and information. services, mainly computer services. The growth of other business services, mainly professional and managerial consulting services, partially offset these reductions. Imports of services increased by $ 12.6 billion to $ 141.0 billion, largely reflecting increases in travel, mostly other personal travel, and transportation, mainly maritime freight and air travel.
Primary income (table 4)
Primary income rose $ 17.9 billion to $ 281.9 billion, largely reflecting increases in direct investment income, mainly earnings, and portfolio investment income, mainly equity securities. Primary income payments increased $ 8.6 billion to $ 233.7 billion, largely reflecting an increase in portfolio investment income, mainly interest on long-term debt securities.
Secondary income (table 5)
Revenue from secondary revenue increased by $ 0.1 billion to $ 41.6 billion, reflecting an increase in general government transfers, mainly income and wealth taxes. Secondary revenue payments increased $ 8.0 billion to $ 79.6 billion, largely reflecting an increase in general government transfers, primarily international cooperation.
Capital account transactions (table 1)
Capital transfer revenues were $ 3.8 billion in the third quarter. The transactions reflected receipts from foreign insurance companies for losses resulting from Hurricane Ida. For information on transactions related to hurricanes and other disasters, see How do losses recovered by foreign insurance companies after natural or man-made disasters affect foreign transactions, the current account balance and net lending or net borrowing?
Financial Account Transactions (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Net financial account transactions were $ 127.2 billion in the third quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.
Financial assets (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Third-quarter transactions boosted U.S. residents’s foreign financial assets by $ 494.1 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment assets, mainly debt securities, by $ 311.7 billion; reserve assets, mainly special drawing rights (SDRs), at $ 112.6 billion; and $ 98.2 billion in direct investment assets, mainly equity. Transactions reduced other investment assets, mainly deposits, by $ 28.5 billion. The increase in SDRs reflects the U.S. share in the $ 650 billion SDR allocation approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Governors. The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of member countries; it can be exchanged between members for currencies, such as the US dollar, euro or yen. The allocation in the third quarter was the largest in the history of the IMF.
Liabilities (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Third-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $ 613.3 billion. Transactions increased other investment liabilities, mainly SDR deposits and allocations, by $ 318.0 billion; direct investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 149.1 billion; and portfolio investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 146.2 billion. The obligation to allocate SDRs represents the long-term obligation of each IMF member country holding SDRs to all other members. In an SDR distribution, the incurrence of U.S. liabilities offsets the purchase of U.S. assets, so the distribution of the SDR has no impact on the net financial account transactions.
Financial derivatives (table 1)
Net transactions in financial derivatives were $ 8.0 billion in the third quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.
Updates to the international transaction account balances of the second quarter 2021
Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted
|Preliminary assessment
|Revised rating
|Current account balance
|190.3
|198.3
|Balance of goods
|269.7
|269.6
|Balance of services
|61.2
|62.6
|Primary income balance
|49.1
|38.8
|Secondary income balance
|31.0
|30.1
|Net financial account transactions
|287.3
|216.8
Publications of new statistics for US Special Purpose Entities resident
With this publication of U.S. International Transaction Accounts (ITAs), BEA is introducing two new ITA Tables 4.6 and 6.3 that present annual statistics for U.S. Special Purpose Entities (SPEs), which are the U.S. legal entities with the fewest or no employment or physical presence. Increasing the prevalence of SPEs increases the need for specific statistics on their analysis activities and to improve the interpretability of macroeconomic statistics. The new tables fulfill a commitment to it IMF Task Force for Special Purpose Entities to publish statistics on SPEs by the end of 2021. Table ITA 4.6 presents primary foreign direct investment income in US resident SPEs and Table ITA 6.3 presents financial transactions for direct investments in SPEs. of US residents. For more information, see the New Statistics for US Resident Special Purpose Entities in International Transaction Accounts.
***
Next publication: March 24, 2022, at 8:30 EDT
US International Transactions, Fourth Quarter and 2021
***
|Dates of issuance of international transactions in the US in 2022
|Fourth quarter and year 2021
|March 24
|First quarter 2022 and annual update
|June 23rd
|Second quarter 2022
|22 September
|Third Quarter 2022
|December 21st
