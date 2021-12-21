Prime Minister Doug Ford could not enter his home because of the protesters, the spokesman says





A spokesman for the Ontario prime minister says Doug Ford and his family have not been able to enter their home for most of the weekend or Monday because of the vaccine protesters outside their home. Ivana Yelich, media relations director for Ford, posted a post on Twitter making this claim late Monday. Her tweet was in response to another post from an account called “Ont. Liberal Party War Chamber. “ The account had posted a video of TikTok, in which a woman is seen inside a car pointing a cell phone camera at a man in the driver’s seat, who asks the prime minister, “Are you going to the cottage?” Read more: Ontario health units dealing with high demand for COVID testing due to Omicron The camera points to Ford, who is wearing a Warriors soccer sweater and a mask, and replies, “Yes, going to the cottage, yes.” At the same time the man interrupts: “For the next block?” The story goes down the ad The woman then looks at Ford and says, “This is fun.” The video ends immediately after her comment and lasts only seven seconds. No other context was given. The video is then paired with a comment from “Ont. Liberal Party War Room” that says @fordnation has said they were at war with Omicron. If so, it would be extremely problematic if the prime minister went to his villa. “Ontarians are struggling to get boosters and fast tests. Maybe that’s why he won’t remember the legislature?” Trends Quick tests for COVID-19: When to get one and what to do if they are positive

Toronto old man deported after more than 20 years in Canada: ‘I belong here’ Global News approached the prime minister’s office, but did not respond immediately. .@OntLiberal has reached a new level with this waste. The prime minister and his family have not been able to enter their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaccine workers have been protesting outside their home. https://t.co/AoZukHtd80 – Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) December 21, 2021 The story goes down the ad The social media post comes after Ford recently imposed new restrictions involving a 50 per cent capacity for most businesses to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant, which has conquered the province in a short time. There has also been an increase in people looking for booster vaccines as acceptance expanded on Monday due to the resurgence of positive cases with COVID-19 and as people try to provide fast free tests before the holidays. Over the past three days, there have been 3,784 new cases reported on Monday, 4,177 cases on Sunday and 3,301 on Saturday. The Ontario Science Table COVID-19, a panel of doctors advising the provincial government, noted about desk that Omicron now accounts for at least 88 percent of all positive cases, from Friday when it was about 50 percent. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

