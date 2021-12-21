COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday





Quebec reported 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 490,294 confirmed cases and 11,642 people have died.

There are 397 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province has administered 14,358,997 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 45,063 in the last 24 hours.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and above) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses. The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. COVID-19 testing clinics across the province are reaching capacity, leading to long waits for tests and results. The Montreal Htel-Dieu site had hundreds of people waiting in line this morning. Laval Public Health says about 3,000 tests have been performed per day since cases increased. Quebec City Dalhousie Dalhousie Testing Center at Old Porth Capacity at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. Health authorities are urging Quebecers to fill outCOVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Formonline and go to a testing center only if it shows symptoms. People traveling or going to holiday gatherings are required to avoid public testing clinics and either go to a private lab or get a quick test kit. Some testing centers offer the possibility of booking an appointment ahead of time, but the waiting time is currently anywhere from one to 5 days. The second day of fast delivery of tests at the pharmacy Many Quebecers are still trying to get free quick test kits or make appointments online as pharmacies continue distributing the tests for the second day in a row. Pharmacies ran out of supplies quickly on Monday, and many are distributing them based on the first service coming to the meeting place. Hughes Mousseau, general manager of the association of pharmacy distributors in Quebec, said Radio-Canada pharmacies would receive 150,000 new tests every day from Wednesday. Public health officials recommend using a rapid test kit when it is symptomatic and taking a PCR test if it is positive. More measures possible Quebec public health officials are not ruling out the possibility of announcing more health measures today, as comprehensive restrictions suddenly came into force on Monday. Bars, cinemas, gyms and schools will not open their doors on Tuesday as part of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant. Work from home is now also mandated for all non-core workers, including civil servants. FRIEND | Quebec Minister of Health says new measures are needed to protect the health system: The situation in Quebec is “critical”, says the Minister of Health Quebec is closing businesses and schools to protect residents and the health system amid an alarming jump in cases of the Omicron variant. 2:20 Meanwhile, businesses like gyms, bars and cinemas are realizing what will happen next after they were ordered to close again indefinitely. Sergio Da Silva, co-owner of Turbo Has on Montreal Street St-Denis, said he is upset by the repetition of tactics. “What I am upset about is that after two years of doing the same thing and not realizing it, we are in this position again,” he said. “At some point, it becomes unacceptable. It’s like abusive behavior at this point.” The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

