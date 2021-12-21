Japan hangs 3 death row inmates in first executions since 2019





One of those killed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who killed seven people including his aunt and neighbors in 2004, according to Japan’s Ministry of Justice.

The other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, killed two employees at pachinko game parlors in 2003, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.

“These are extremely brutal cases, taking precious lives for selfish reasons. I think these are horrific incidents not only for the victims who lost their lives, but also for the families of the victims,” ​​Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a news conference.

All executions in Japan are carried out by hanging. Prisoners often learn of their execution just hours before it happens. Their families are usually notified of the execution only after it is over, according to Amnesty International rights group.

Japan’s use of the death penalty – and the way it is enforced – has long angered rights groups and activists working to end the practice. “The recent appointment of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was a chance for progress in human rights in Japan. But today ‘s disgusting resumption of executions is a condemnatory indictment for this government’ s lack of respect for the right to life,” said Chiara Sangiorgio , counsel for the death penalty. at Amnesty International in response to Tuesday’s executions. “After two years without executions, this feels like a missed opportunity for Japan to take belated steps to abolish the cruel practice of the death penalty.” Japan is one of only a handful of nations that continues to use the death penalty – among industrialized democracies, only a few in the United States use the practice. Amnesty has repeatedly called on Japan to impose an immediate formal moratorium on all executions as a first step towards total abolition. In November, two death row inmates launched a lawsuit against the government, demanding that it change its practice and seek redress for the impact of the “inhumane” practice, according to Reuters. Japan has resisted calls for change and there are many in the country who support the death penalty. “The abolition of the death penalty is an important issue in connection with the establishment of the Japanese criminal justice system,” Deputy Chief of Staff Seiji Kihara told a news conference. “It is not easy to decide on the death penalty, but given that these crimes are still ongoing, I do not believe it is appropriate to abolish the death penalty.”

