Two arrested after clash at Miami International Airport H8 Gate – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CBSMiami) Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday evening. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called to gate H8 around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a charter flight delay. READ MORE: Clashes erupted at Miami International Airport, two men arrested Officers who responded later discovered that an undisciplined passenger allegedly took the keys to a golf cart transporting him to the airport, refusing to let the employee leave. The video taken by traveler Mike Majlak captured a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a shelter. SEE: The clash erupts at Miami International Airport The officer, who was being caught and pushed by the crowd, withdrew after breaking his control. He could then be seen holding what appears to be a weapon while the radio had for help with his hand. READ MORE: Miami police are seeking help to find the missing woman, Ionian Regalado The MDPD reported that the officer was not injured. Reserve officers eventually responded to the scene and managed to control the crowd. Two people have been arrested and are awaiting trial. The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Interior, Ralph Cuti, has given the following statement regarding the incident: Like airports across the country, the MIA is seeing record numbers of passengers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, this increase in passengers has come with a record high increase throughout the country of bad behavior, such as tonight’s incident at the MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civilian fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution. We have worked hard to recover from the pandemic and make the trip safe again so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by going to the airport very early, showing patience, respecting federal masking law and airport staff, limiting alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of misconduct by calling 911. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 5,664 incidents of undisciplined passengers so far this year nationwide, with 72 per cent of those incidents stemming from arguments over the federal mandate of masks at airports and in-flight, and highly consumption-related of alcohol. Some flight attendants are urging the government to take action. MORE NEWS: NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is accused of failing to report the new address The biggest problem for flight attendants is when there is inconsistency and communication that puts us at risk because we are in charge of enforcing that mask mandate, said Sarah Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Trainers.

