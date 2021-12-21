Britain offers $ 1.3 billion in aid to the hospitality and leisure sector





The British government has responded to calls for help from bars, restaurants and leisure businesses amid an increase in Omicron cases that has led to a wave of cancellations, staff shortages and closures. Treasury said on Tuesday it would provide a package of grants and other facilities totaling 1 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion). We understand that the proliferation of the Omicron variant means that businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors are facing great uncertainty at a crucial time, said in a statement Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer. The festive period is critical for the hospitality industry and is often described as the golden quarter, when a significant portion of profits are made between Halloween and the New Year. About 200,000 hospitality and entertainment businesses will qualify for a grant of up to 6,000 per country. The government will also cover the cost of disease-required payments for small and medium-sized businesses and is adding a cultural fund to organizations, including theaters, orchestras and museums, with an additional 30 million.

The treasury had been pulled from pandemic-related support measures, with some of the biggest programs, including the holiday program, ending in September. Tuesday’s announcement was the first major offer of pandemic-specific support since March. The governments ’latest fiscal plans sought to divert the country to a post-pandemic economy, with spending focused on education, the National Health Service, and work skills. But at the end of last week London declared a major incident due to the spread of Omicron. Across the capital, libraries, gyms, bars and restaurants have voluntarily closed their doors, either as a precaution against the virus or because many staff members are ill to operate. Last weekend, half of London’s West End theaters had to cancel performances. The government said it was giving generous grants that are equivalent to the monthly amount made available earlier this year when businesses were legally forced to close. On Monday, there were more than 45,000 confirmed cases of Omicron in Britain, but the actual number is believed to be much higher. In the past week there have been an increase of 60 percent in the total number of cases with Covid. People are required to be isolated for 10 days, which has left businesses and hospitals without staff. The government has not asked for hospitality businesses to close, but new measures in England, such as requiring people to work from home and applying for Covid leave for major events, have led to the cancellation of the Christmas holiday and less people being socialized outside their homes. Last week, England’s chief medical officer encouraged people to go only to events that really matter to them.

Grants are widely welcomed by the hospitality industry. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, a trade group, said it was a generous package. It provides an immediate cash injection for those businesses which, through no fault of their own, have seen their most valuable trading period annihilated, she added in a statement. But with Government ministers in tense talks if more restrictions will be needed over Christmas, there are already concerns that grants may not be enough. While these measures are a positive starting point, if the restrictions continue or are further strengthened, then we will need to look at a broader support package, said in a statement Shevaun Haviland, general manager of the British Chambers of Commerce.

