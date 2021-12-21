Princess Haya: Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife $ 728 million – one of UK’s biggest divorce deals ever





The figure will be used to cover the security costs of Princess Haya for the rest of her life, as well as the ongoing costs for the couple’s two children – Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum – with an advance payment of $ 333 (251.5 million) needed in the next three months.

There is no fixed value for the total repayment, as the court ruled that Sheikh Mohammed must pay the annual security costs for his two children, aged nine and 14, for the rest of their lives or until another court order is issued.

In his written judgment published Tuesday, Mr. Justice Moor found that the biggest threat facing Princess Haya and her children Jalila and Zayed, is from “[Sheikh Mohammed] itself, not from external sources ”.

The determination was made in connection with Shehu’s “campaign” of intimidation of Princess Haya, including “his ability to use Pegasus software, which is only available to governments”. spy on the Princess and her staff , a revelation which appeared in court documents in October.

Further details about Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya’s marital life were revealed in the written decision, including evidence that the princess paid four security guards about $ 6.7 million ($ 8.8 million) before being blackmailed into keeping quiet about a relationship she had with one of them. Details of the connection were heard in court earlier in the case, including allegations by the Princess that she had received a threatening phone call from Sheikh Mohammed about him at the time, which left her feeling “terrified”. Following the ruling, a spokesman for Sheikh Mohammed said he had always made sure his children were safe. “The court has now made its decision on finances and he does not intend to comment further,” the spokesman said in a statement. “He urges the media to respect the privacy of his children and not to interfere in their lives in the UK.” The divorce deal marks the final stage in a years-long battle between the divorced couple, during which the UK high court ruled that Sheikh Mohammed used “his immense wealth, political power and international influence” in an attempt to harass and silent 47- year-old princess. A special decision given in March 2020 concluded that Sheikh Mohammed had before organized the abduction of his two daughters and forcibly returned them to Dubai, where he held them against their will. The sheikh has consistently denied all allegations made in this case.

CNN’s Caroline Faraj contributed to this report.

