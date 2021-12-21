The Waterloo region is asking businesses to help spread the COVID-19 vaccine

If the business has a staff member or clinic that can legally administer a COVID-19 vaccine, the Waterloo Region is asking them to consider holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to help meet the dose requirement. third.

People who can legally get the vaccine are doctors, nurses or pharmacists.

The region said that over the summer, about 24 companies hosted these on-site vaccination clinics for staff members and their families.

The meat food company Pillers was one of them. Company president Trent Hilpert said they were “eager” to do another. Toyota also has plans to maintain a clinic, the region said.

Businesses that are willing to host a vaccine clinic for their staff must meet two requirements:

The business must have its own staff or clinics who can legally administer a COVID-19 vaccine. The business should host a clinic from now until the end of January 2022.

Businesses that meet these requirements are requested to fill out a form on the region website.

The demand comes as the region has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, including nearly 400 new cases reported over the weekend.

Ian McLean, president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, called the current COVID-19 climate an “all hands on deck” situation.

“It is critical that people get their amplifiers,” McLean said in the announcement. “If your business can host a vaccine clinic to support efforts to increase vaccination capacity, please notify the region.”