Russian Mi-171A3 makes its first flight





A new variant of Russian Mi-171 helicopters specially designed for the needs of offshore energy operators has made its first flight. Test pilots Alexander Klimov and Vladimir Kutan deployed the Mi-171A3 through an initial 15-minute test card that included short vertical maneuvers while turning and moving the helicopter in all directions at different speeds. Development of the Mi-171A3 began in 2018. The latest helicopter fully complies with the standards of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers and meets the increased requirements for promoting the safety of overwater flights. The A3 is designed to carry up to 24 passengers, has a maximum range of 540 nm and is designed to operate in extreme climates in a temperature range from -58F to 120F. It is equipped with a complete set of digital aircraft and automatic flight control systems. The project was partially signed with a $ 14 million investment by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. “The modern and competitive Mi-171A3 helicopter was developed in record time: the state contract for the development of a helicopter modification created for flights on offshore platforms was signed by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade with Holding (Russian Helicopters) in 2020” , said Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. Russian Helicopters estimates that market demand for the new variant will be 100 units by 2035, according to Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian Helicopters parent company Rostec State Corp. The final assembly of the Mi-171A3 will take place at the Ulan-Ude aviation plant with body components from Kazan helicopters.

