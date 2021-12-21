Report on the use of force in cyberspace





Below is the report of the Congressional Research Service focusing on December 10, 2021, The use of force in cyberspace. From the report There are still no internationally accepted criteria for determining whether a nation-state cyber attack is a use of force equivalent to an armed attack, which could trigger a military response. Likewise, no legally binding international instrument has yet been explicitly drafted to regulate interstate relations in cyberspace. Self-defense and countermeasures for armed attacks are permitted under international law when a warring party violates international law in time of peace, or violates the law of armed conflict in time of war. However, the term armed attack does not have a universally accepted definition and is not yet well defined in relation to cyber attacks. In addition to what constitutes an armed attack on cyberspace, questions remain as to which provisions of existing international law govern the conduct of war in cyberspace. The Doctrine of the United States In September 2012, the State Department maintained a public position still in force on whether cyber activities could constitute the use of force under Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and customary international law. According to then-States legal counsel Harold Koh, cyber activities that result in near-death, injury, or significant destruction are likely to be seen as a use of force. Examples provided in Kohs comments included causing a meltdown at a nuclear power plant, opening a dam and causing flood damage, and causing aircraft to crash by interfering with air traffic control. Focusing on the goals achieved rather than the means by which they are carried out, this definition of cyber warfare undoubtedly fits within existing international legal frameworks. If an actor uses a cyber weapon to produce kinetic effects that can replicate firepower in other circumstances, then the use of that cyber weapon increases in the level of use of force. However, the United States recognizes that cyber attacks without kinetic effects are also an element of armed conflict in certain circumstances. Koh explained that cyber attacks on information networks during an ongoing armed conflict will be governed by the same principles of proportionality that apply to other actions under the law of armed conflict. These principles include retaliation in response to a cyber attack with a proportionate use of kinetic force. In addition, computer network activities that constitute an armed attack or imminent threat may promote a nations’ right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The 2011 International Cyberspace Strategy stated that when guaranteed, the United States would respond to hostile acts in cyberspace, just as we would respond to any other threat to our country. The International Strategy, which has not been updated, goes on to say that the US reserves the right to use all necessary diplomatic, intelligence, military and economic means appropriate and in accordance with applicable law. One of the defensive objectives of the International Strategy is to work internationally to encourage responsible behavior and to oppose those who would seek to disrupt networks and systems, convincing and deterring malicious actors, and reserving the right to protect national assets. Chapter XVI of the Department of Defense’s War Law Handbook notes that the United States seeks to work with other states to clarify not whether international law applies in cyberspace, but how. Download the document here. Connected

