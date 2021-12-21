EU at loggerheads over gas and nuclear inclusion in sustainability guidelines | Energy industry





The European Commission is facing a backlash from Greta Thunberg and other climate activists over plans to include gas and nuclear energy in a green investment guide. Both energy sources are expected to appear in the rest of the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities, which is expected at the end of the year, after a period of intense political bargaining between the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen; French president, Emmanuel Macron; and the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. The EU taxonomy is a green classification system that aims to guide investors towards projects that are in line with the European goal of zero net emissions by 2050 and better nature protection. An EU official said the gas and nucleus are likely to have amber status, meaning they will not be in the green category with wind and solar energy, but will be included in the taxonomy. A senior EU diplomat said they expected to see the nucleus in the text because Von der Leyen appears to have promised Macron and other nuclear states. The EU efforts will be closely monitored by the UK, which is developing its own green taxonomy that the government says will help suppress unsubstantiated or exaggerated claims that an investment is environmentally friendly. EU taxonomy became law in July 2020, but lawmakers left important details to be resolved through so-called delegated acts secondary legislation intended for technical issues that are not subject to the same degree of ministerial and parliamentary oversight. Since then, the project has been overshadowed by a bitter political feud that culminated when EU leaders who met in Brussels last week were forced to abandon plans for a joint energy policy statement. France requires a seal of approval for the core, while Poland and Eastern European countries insist the gas is labeled a sustainable investment. Germany’s new Social Democrat chancellor is under pressure from his Green coalition partners not to give in to pressure to include nuclear or gas in the system. Scholz downplayed taxonomy last week as a small issue on a much broader topic. However, the growing expectation of a Franco-German deal bringing gas and nucleus to taxonomy has provoked a tempting response from Thunberg and nine other climate activists. In an article on Euractiv website, young activists accused EU leaders of making empty promises at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which ended with a fragile hope of keeping alive a target of limiting global warming to no more than 1.5C. There is no room for cowardly decisions, like allowing this fake climate action, they write, citing taxonomy. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Bas Eickhout, a Dutch Green MEP and deputy chairman of the European Parliament’s environmental committee, said there was no need for Von der Leyen to include gas and nucleus in taxonomy. We have a taxonomy now in place and green labels for green activities have been agreed, he said, referring to the first taxonomy list covering renewables and other green investments signed earlier this month. We do not need green labels for gas and nucleus. The inclusion of gas in the taxonomy would not be in line with promises in Cop26 to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, Eickhout said. If Europe now starts calling [gas] green then you can forget 1.5 degrees. The European Commission is expected to publish the draft taxonomy on 31 December, allowing several weeks of consultations with experts and the government. The final proposals can be published on January 12 and can only be blocked by a super-majority of EU member states, a result that no one expects.

