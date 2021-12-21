Cases of Ontario COVID-19: Province reports 3,453 new infections

Ontario health officials are reporting 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province reaches a new milestone in the third-dose vaccine.

On Tuesday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media that about two million Ontario residents have received their booster injection. The third dose eligibility opened Monday for all adults over the age of 18.

In addition to new cases reported today, officials have recorded 11 new deaths. However, the province also removed one death from cumulative total due to data cleansing, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 10,123.

Ontario’s seven-day average now stands at 3,153, up from 1,400 at this point last week.

Today’s count comes as officials registered 3,784 cases on Monday, 4,177 cases on Sunday and 3,031 cases on Saturday.

With 49,285 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is around 9.9 percent.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday, 673 cases involved unvaccinated people, 132 were in those partially vaccinated and 148 were in individuals whose status is unknown. The remaining 2500 infections included people who are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have noted that the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people receive both vaccines. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-related symptoms as well as hospitalization.

The province said at least 412 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the patients admitted in the last 24 hours, 145 were unvaccinated, 12 with unknown vaccination status and 109 were fully vaccinated.

According to officials, 165 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19.

The province estimated that another 1,332 cases of the virus would be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing the number of cured patients in Ontario to 621,355.

Today’s report brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ontario to 657,180, including deaths and cures.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CASES WITH COVID-19?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 901 new cases in Toronto, 280 new cases in the Peel Region, 345 new cases in the York Region, 245 new cases in Halton, and 160 new cases in the Durham Region.

Outside the GTA, regions that reported more than 100 new infections include Hamilton (158), Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (118), Middlesex-London (110), Ottawa (359) and Waterloo (168).

Of the 3,453 new infections reported Tuesday, 470 cases were identified in children under the age of 12, according to the provincial epidemiological report.

The province also recorded 373 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 1,453 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Tuesday, 211 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 173 were registered in students, 30 in staff and eight in unidentified persons.

There are 1248 schools with at least one confirmed case and 10 facilities are currently closed as a result.

OVER 11.3 OVER WHETHER VACCINATED PERSONS

The province reports that 11,367,446 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 206,595 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Slightly more than 25.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the province since the introduction of the introduction last year.