Biden should not run again and he should say he will not

Is it a good idea for Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024? And, if he runs again and wins, would it be good for the United States to have a president who is 86 years old as Biden would be at the end of a second term?

I asked these questions bluntly because they need to be discussed honestly, not just constantly whispered.

In the 1980s, it was fair game for reputable journalists to ask if Ronald Reagan was too old for the presidency, at a time when he was a few years younger than Biden today. Donald Trump’s apparent difficulty in holding a glass and his narrow vocabulary constantly fueled unsatisfactory speculation about his health, mental and non. And Bidens’s memory mistakes were a source of joy among his Democratic rivals, at least until he won the nomination.

However, it is now considered horrible behavior to raise concerns about Bidens’s age and health. If you do that it can only play into the hands of Trump. As if the well-being of presidents is nobody’s business, but his. As if it does not matter much if he has the strength for the most important work in the world, as long as his assistants can skillfully fill the gaps. As if accusations of age and a gigantic stifling sound from media elites could keep the issue out of the public mind.

It will not do. From some of his public appearances, Biden seems … unequal. Often convincing, but sometimes alarmingly incoherent. What is the reason? I have no idea. Do his (including good) appearances inspire strong belief that the president can go far in his current term, to say nothing of the future? Nr.

And a lot of people seem to know that. On Sunday, my colleagues Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reported on the not-so-quiet murmurs of the Democratic Party about what to do if Biden decides not to run. Nomination aspirants appear in history as sharks surrounding a raft, swimming slowly.

This is not healthy. Not for the president himself, not for the office he holds, not for the DP, not for the country.

In 2019, Biden, a connoisseur of the age of candidates in his campaign, sold him to primary voters as a figure in transition, the boy whose main goal was to oust Trump and then pave the way for a more face-to-face fresh democratic.

Things could have been different if Biden’s presidency had had a great start. Its not. Blame Joe Manchin or Mitch McConnell or anti-vaccines, but Bidens poll numbers have been deep underwater since August. The man who once gave hope to his party now weighs on his party assets.

Things could also have been different if it seemed that the administration would soon reverse the turn. This is the hope of the administrations for the giant Build Back Better legislation. But in recent months the passage of the infrastructure bill did not really move the political needle for Biden, and that bill was really popular. Now the BBB looks like another costly progressive distraction at a time of rising prices, rising killings, resurgent disease, urban disruption, a border crisis, a supply chain crisis and the threat of Iran crossing the nuclear and Russia threshold crossing the Ukrainian border.

Oh, and Kamala Harris. Its supporters may condemn the fact, but for an ever-increasing number of Americans, the visible heir seems lighter than the air. Her poll numbers at this point in her term are worse than those of any vice president in recent history, including Mike Pences. If she ends up as her party’s default candidate if Biden withdraws late, Democrats will have every reason to panic.

So what should the president do? He must announce, much sooner than later, that he will not run for a second term.

The argument against this is that it would immediately turn him into a lame president, and that is certainly true.

But, flash news: Right now he is worse than a lame duck because potential Democrat offspring are not allowed to call, find their lanes and call for attention. This is especially true for people in the administration who need to be strong contenders: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Infrastructure Tsar Mitch Landrieu.

And what does this mean for the rest of Biden’s presidency? It would not weaken him, but it would immediately allow him to be a statesman. And it would be liberating. This would put an end to endless media speculation. It would inject enthusiasm and interest into a greedy Democratic Party. This would allow him to devote himself entirely to solving the country’s immediate problems without worrying about re-election.

And that should not diminish his presidency. George HW Bush achieved more in four years than his successor in eight. Greatness is often easier to achieve when good policies are not burdened by smart politics. Biden needs to think about it and act quickly.

Stephens writes for the New York Times.