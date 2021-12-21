International
The global spread of Omicron causes renewal of blockages, delayed reopening
Many nations are on high alert just days before the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the recent health crisis also has an impact on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.
Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including Japan where a single group at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.
New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country was delaying the start of a planned reopening of its border by the end of February. The government had previously said that quarantine travel would be reopened from mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia and until April for foreign tourists.
“There is no doubt that this is frustrating and will disrupt many vacation plans, but it is important that these changes are clearly set out today so that they have time to consider those plans,” Hipkins told a news conference. for the press.
In Singapore, the health ministry was conducting tests to determine if Omicron was behind a possible set of cases in a gym.
“Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more Omicron cases within our borders and also within our community,” Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday.
The Omicron variant has become dominant in the United States at lightning speed and took the life of an unvaccinated man in Texas on Monday, officials said. Lines for COVID-19 tests were wrapped around the block in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities as people screamed to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with family.
South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland were among the countries that restored partial or complete blockades, or other socially distancing measures, in recent days.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the situation was “extremely difficult” as hospitalizations rose sharply in London.
Asked about speculation that the government would ban indoor escorts and restrict tourism, Johnson said: “We are looking at all sorts of things … we will not rule anything out.”
In Australia, where Omicron cases have risen but hospital admissions remain relatively low, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged state and territory leaders to avoid further blockages, saying limiting the spread of the virus comes at personal responsibility.
“We have to overcome the heavy hand of the government and we have to treat Australians as adults,” he said. “We will not go back to blockages. We will move forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility.”
Several leaders and health officials have stressed the importance of booster vaccines to combat the variant.
The Omicron variant was first unveiled last month in South Africa and Hong Kong and has so far been reported in at least 89 countries.
The severity of the disease it causes remains unclear, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have been cured of COVID-19 disease.
The rapid spread of the variant has sparked fears that more countries could impose devastating restrictions economically, affecting markets.
U.S. stocks ended trading lower by more than 1% on Monday, under lower pressure from rising Omicron cases, as oil investors feared new restrictions in Europe would weigh on fuel demand, lowering them. crude oil prices.
Asian stocks and oil prices rose early in trading on Tuesday, though the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell.
The World Economic Forum on Monday postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of Omicron, postponing the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.
More than 274 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally since the onset of the pandemic, and more than 5.65 million people have died.
For many around the world, Omicron is expected to reduce traditional end-of-year celebrations.
Kim Min-song, 39, was among customers at a barbecue restaurant in Seoul on Monday, who hurriedly put on jackets and face masks to return home while a curfew was coming in evening: “It’s the end of the year when we meet the lost, but now we can not do it completely.”
This story was published by an electronic agency source without any modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/omicrons-global-spread-prompts-renewed-lockdowns-delayed-reopenings-11640057155009.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]