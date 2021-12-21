The global spread of Omicron causes renewal of blockages, delayed reopening

Many nations are on high alert just days before the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the recent health crisis also has an impact on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including Japan where a single group at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country was delaying the start of a planned reopening of its border by the end of February. The government had previously said that quarantine travel would be reopened from mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia and until April for foreign tourists.

“There is no doubt that this is frustrating and will disrupt many vacation plans, but it is important that these changes are clearly set out today so that they have time to consider those plans,” Hipkins told a news conference. for the press.

In Singapore, the health ministry was conducting tests to determine if Omicron was behind a possible set of cases in a gym.

“Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more Omicron cases within our borders and also within our community,” Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Omicron variant has become dominant in the United States at lightning speed and took the life of an unvaccinated man in Texas on Monday, officials said. Lines for COVID-19 tests were wrapped around the block in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities as people screamed to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with family.

South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland were among the countries that restored partial or complete blockades, or other socially distancing measures, in recent days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the situation was “extremely difficult” as hospitalizations rose sharply in London.

Asked about speculation that the government would ban indoor escorts and restrict tourism, Johnson said: “We are looking at all sorts of things … we will not rule anything out.”

In Australia, where Omicron cases have risen but hospital admissions remain relatively low, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged state and territory leaders to avoid further blockages, saying limiting the spread of the virus comes at personal responsibility.

“We have to overcome the heavy hand of the government and we have to treat Australians as adults,” he said. “We will not go back to blockages. We will move forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility.”

Several leaders and health officials have stressed the importance of booster vaccines to combat the variant.

The Omicron variant was first unveiled last month in South Africa and Hong Kong and has so far been reported in at least 89 countries.

The severity of the disease it causes remains unclear, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have been cured of COVID-19 disease.

The rapid spread of the variant has sparked fears that more countries could impose devastating restrictions economically, affecting markets.

U.S. stocks ended trading lower by more than 1% on Monday, under lower pressure from rising Omicron cases, as oil investors feared new restrictions in Europe would weigh on fuel demand, lowering them. crude oil prices.

Asian stocks and oil prices rose early in trading on Tuesday, though the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell.

The World Economic Forum on Monday postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of Omicron, postponing the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.

More than 274 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally since the onset of the pandemic, and more than 5.65 million people have died.

For many around the world, Omicron is expected to reduce traditional end-of-year celebrations.

Kim Min-song, 39, was among customers at a barbecue restaurant in Seoul on Monday, who hurriedly put on jackets and face masks to return home while a curfew was coming in evening: “It’s the end of the year when we meet the lost, but now we can not do it completely.”

This story was published by an electronic agency source without any modifications to the text.

