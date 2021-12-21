WHO chief Omicron warns: ‘A canceled event is better than a canceled life’





The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the pandemic could mean the cancellation of personal events during the holiday season, adding that “a canceled event is better than a canceled life”.

The Omicron variant is conquering the world in a unprecedented speed . Speaking at the press conference Monday, Tedros noted that just a month ago, Africa was reporting the lowest number of new cases in 18 months. Last week, the region reported the fourth highest number of cases in a single week since the pandemic began.

“There is now solid evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. And it is more likely that people who have been vaccinated or cured of Covid-19 can become infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.

A number of countries around the world have already imposed new restrictions on rallies. The Netherlands has introduced a new strict block starting on Sunday, allowing a maximum of two guests at each indoor gathering, except Christmas and New Year, when four guests will be allowed. The Canadian province of Ontario has imposed new restrictions on indoor rallies, reducing the number of people allowed to gather from 25 to 10. Germany’s newly formed Covid-19 expert council said Monday that the government should take “nationwide, well-coordinated and well-communicated measures to reduce contacts” to combat the spread of the variant. France also announced that large outdoor events and gatherings will be banned on New Year’s night, with Paris removing the traditional New Year ‘s display of fireworks. In South Korea, the government canceled its phased plan to ease restrictions last week and instead reinstated strict measures on social distancing, including a nationwide curfew at 9pm for restaurants and cafes. And New Zealand said on Tuesday it would postpone the phased reopening of the border until the end of February over Omicron’s concerns. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he could take action to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and Omicron variant in the UK – but refrained from announcing any new restrictions. However, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has already canceled its traditional Christmas family gathering amid Omicron’s rise. Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday declared a “major incident” in the capital due to the rapidly increasing number of cases. A “major incident” refers to an event that requires special arrangements between emergency services and local authorities. Speaking Monday, Tedros acknowledged that people were “sick of this pandemic”. “We all want to spend time with friends and family. We all want to get back to normal. The quickest way to do that is for all of us – leaders and individuals – to make the difficult decisions we need to make. “They are taken to protect themselves and others,” he said. “It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later. None of us wants to be here again after 12 months, talking about missed opportunities, ongoing inequality or new variants. , “he added.

CNN London lauren Kent, George Engels in Uruguay, Helen Regan in Hong Kong, Hilary Whiteman in Australia, Martin Goillandeau in Lille and Amy Cassidy in Glasgow contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/world/coronavirus-omicron-who-christmas-gatherings-intl/index.html

