The PEI joins Newfoundland and Labrador in establishing the isolation period for visitors
Prince Edward Island has joined Newfoundland and Labrador in announcing isolation requirements for all visitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and Omicronvariant.
Prime Minister Dennis King said at a news conference Tuesday that starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., anyone arriving on the island from outside the province will have to be isolated for four days.
King said any traveler entering the province will undergo two rapid tests and will be required to perform them on the second and fourth day of their isolation. The Prime Minister said that all bars and restaurants in the province will have to stop serving customers at 23:00 every night.
“To return to a kind of normalcy in our province, we have to do this,” he said. “We have to limit travel, we have to limit our personal interactions. This is not the time for holidays, gatherings or staff celebrations. ”
The province reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections to 112. Dr. Heather Morrison, the public health chief, said four of the new cases involve people who are not permanent residents of PEI, adding that they are all in isolation.
In the last seven days the province has identified 115 new cases of the new coronavirus, more than one-fifth of the total cases since the onset of the pandemic. They include 18 cases of the Omicron variant, Morrison said. She said large numbers of people are now isolated as a result of close contacts of confirmed cases, including 125 students from the island’s three schools.
She said modeling in other jurisdictions indicates that Omicron “very soon” will overtake Delta as the dominant variant.
“We really have to assume that our cases here at PEI and every new case are the Omicron variant,” Morrison said. “We are in the first days of managing this variant. “We can expect to see a further rapid increase in cases over the next one to two months.”
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region, people visiting Newfoundland and Labrador will have to be isolated for five days starting at 3 p.m.
Tuesday. Under the travel regime announced Sunday, travelers will also be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test on each of those five days and family members are allowed to be isolated with them.
The move comes as the four Atlantic Canada prime ministers are urging the public to exercise caution during the holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19. The appeal was issued in a statement following a teleconference meeting Monday hosted by New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs.
The prime ministers stressed the importance of following public health guidelines in order to reduce the risk of hospitals in the region being overloaded with critically ill COVID-19 patients.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 21, 2021.
© 2021 Canadian Press
