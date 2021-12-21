Connect with us

Tampa Bay Airports receives $ 35.1 million in infrastructure funding; there is still no tower

More than $ 35.1 million will come to Tampa Bay airports in the first batch of funding allocated through a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law in November.

The bulk will go to Tampa International Airport, which received $ 21.7 million, the fourth highest of any airport in the state. St. International Airport Pete-Clearwater and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport received $ 4.9 million and $ 4.6 million, respectively. Lakeland Linder International Airport received $ 847,399; a dozen other regional airports received $ 295,000 or less.

The money comes from the first airport funding packages, $ 2.89 billion for more than 3,000 airports nationwide. Over the next five years, the Infrastructure and Labor Investment Act, sometimes called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, will provide $ 15 billion for airport operations, plus another $ 5 billion for terminal upgrades and $ 5 billion for repairs and tower replacements.

It’s the last group to be looked at more closely in Hillsborough County, where Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, has made a replacement for Tampa International Airports’ nearly 50-year-old air traffic control tower a priority. Workers at the tower operated by the Federal Aviation Administration have reported problems with wiring, plumbing, air conditioning and windows in recent years.

Connected: Tampa airport ‘deteriorating’ control tower needs to be replaced, Castor says

So far, there is no timeline for a fundraising process for that tower, a Castor spokesman said. But the legislator was nevertheless satisfied with the initial load of Tampa International Airports.

() Tampa Airport is one of our most important economic engines and gateway to the dynamic Tampa Bay region, Castor said in a statement. These investments will help build a safer and more sustainable airport by creating jobs and connecting Tampa Bay with the world.

Tampa International Airport spokeswoman Veronica Cintron said the initial $ 21.7 million grant was earmarked for a roof replacement in the baggage claim area, plus an expansion of air freight services. The airport will outline how it will spend future infrastructure grants, which are expected to be similar in size, in the coming months.

We were waiting for additional guidance from the FAA, which we expect in the first quarter of next year, to determine which proposals / plans will be followed, Cintron said.

Connected: How will Florida spend the Congress-approved billions on infrastructure?

St. International Airport Pete-Clearwater is likely to give its grant to new connecting roads at the former Airco golf course, said spokeswoman Michele Routh. Design for this project is expected to be completed next year.

Across the state, the largest initial infrastructure financing groups went to Orlando International Airport ($ 44 million), Miami International Airport ($ 42.5 million) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ($ 32.8 million).

Infrastructure funding is the latest set of federal aid provided to American airports since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Over three pandemic aid packages, Tampa Bays airports received $ 244.6 million to help combat the pandemic impact on the air travel industry.

Connected: Tampa Bay has received $ 38.7 billion in federal pandemic relief. Here is a breakdown.

