As tensions in Ukraine rise, Putin says Russia has ‘every right’ to ‘react harshly to unfriendly steps’





The US and its allies have warned Russia of the consequences of further hostilities amid continued military build-up near the border with Ukraine – a move that US intelligence has hailed as preparing for a full-scale invasion in early 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that while the alliance is ready to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with Russia, it will continue to support Ukraine “politically and practically”.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Biden administration chief diplomat for Europe, said the United States and Europe were ready to act immediately if Russia increased its aggression against Ukraine in the coming days.

Donfried would not go into the specifics of the options being discussed, but said there is no sanctions option that is off the table.

“I think this is a very clear signal that we are ready to move in a dramatic way if Russia undertakes further military aggression against Ukraine,” Donfried said, referring to statements by the G7, NATO and the European Council in recent weeks. . ‘No ultimatum’ Putin has demanded security guarantees from the US and NATO, including a binding pledge that NATO will not expand further east and will not allow Ukraine to join the military alliance, according to a draft proposal released Friday by the foreign ministry. of Russia. He blamed current tensions in Europe for NATO enlargement after the collapse of the Soviet Union and said Russia had been forced to respond. Putin also discussed the situation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement. According to a reading published by the Kremlin, Putin reiterated his demands to Scholz. “Informed Vladimir Putin [Olaf Scholz] “In connection with the Russian proposals for long-term, legally binding security guarantees, excluding any further NATO advance in the east, as well as the deployment of assault weapons systems in countries adjacent to Russia,” the statement said. Earlier Tuesday, Putin said his demands to NATO did not constitute “an ultimatum.” “Is this an ultimatum or not? Certainly not,” he told security officials during a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry. “We hope for constructive and meaningful negotiations with a visible end result within a set timeframe, which would ensure equal security for all.” Putin said Russia was seeking “equal and indivisible security throughout the Eurasian space,” but suggested that even “long-term, legally binding guarantees” could not be trusted, “because the United States easily withdraws from all international treaties.” which for one reason or another becomes uninteresting to them. “ Citing a Russian diplomat, Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday that Moscow and Washington had begun contacts on the security guarantees Putin was seeking. Military and security talks between the US and Russian delegations are currently taking place in Vienna and there is a “possibility” that both sides reach an understanding, RIA Novosti quoted the head of the Russian delegation in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, as saying. However, US President Biden has repeatedly signaled that the US will make no concessions to either NATO or Ukraine’s future. Similarly, Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned Russia that “the era of spheres of influence is over” and stressed that Ukraine remains a NATO partner. “Dialogue with Russia should be based on the core principles of European security and address NATO concerns about Russia’s actions and should be done in consultation with NATO’s European partners, including Ukraine,” he said.

