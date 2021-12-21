British court orders ruler of Dubai to pay 554 million in custody





The High Court in London has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their two children more than 554 million pounds, according to court documents released on Tuesday that said he posed a great risk to the safety of tire. Details of documents a custody agreement, dated 19 November, which appears to be one of the largest in British history, equivalent to about $ 734 million. The deal also appears to resolve a two-year court battle between Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, who fled London in 2019, seeking political asylum and divorce. Lawyers representing Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday. The flight of the princess from Dubai, the largest city of the UAE, followed failed attempts to separate Sheikh Mohammed’s two daughters from another marriage. Shejha Shamsa el-Maktoum and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum.

Representatives of Sheikh Mohammeds have denied that women are held against their will. In October, court documents revealed that Sheikh Mohammed had used high-tech software purchased from an Israeli company to hack into the cell phones of his ex-wife, two of her lawyers and three other associates. In court documents released this week, Judge Philip Moor cited the hacking and abduction of Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa, among other factors, saying Sheikh Mohammed posed a great danger to the princess and their children. Judge Moor said Princess Haya and the children, given their status, would have sought safety in any case, but he stressed that they are particularly vulnerable and need waterproof security to ensure the safety and security of their constant in this country. The judge added that Princess Haya was not seeking a price for herself, other than securing and compensating for items she had lost as a result of the termination of her marriage. The court ordered Sheikh Mohammed to make a sum of $ 251.5 million, about $ 330 million, to Princess Haya, who was the most prominent of the sheikhs reported for six women. The documents said the money would go to the maintenance of her British homes, future security and what she owed to her for jewelry and racing horses.

Sheikh Mohammed also has to pay more than 3 million for the education of couples with two children, plus about 10 million arrears, court documents say. Payments will be guaranteed through a guarantee of ALL 290 million held by HSBC Bank. The final sum of more than half a billion pounds was significantly less than the 1.4 billion Princess Haya’s lawyers had requested in October, court documents said. The case of the divorce of Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammad has given a brief overview of the life of the royal family of Dubai, one of the richest royal families in the world. After Princess Haya, originally from Jordan, left her husband in 2019, he started posting his romantic anxiety online, in Arabic and English. Oh honey, there is nothing more to say. “Your deadly silence has tired me,” he wrote in a poem posted on his official website at the time. You have no place with me anymore, said another. I do not care if he lives or dies. By July 2019, Princess Haya had sought from a London court the custody of the couple two children and a non-harassment order that protected her from violence or harassment. Last year, Princess Haya filed kidnapping charges before the British High Court as part of the detention case as well as hacking. In the trial in a British civil case, a judge ruled that Sheikh Mohammed’s agents, using software known as Pegasus and sold by the Israel-based NSO Group, had carried out surveillance of several persons. These people included a lawyer, Fiona Shackleton, who is also a baroness and a member of the House of Lords who could create tensions in the close relationship between Britain and the UAE, which includes Dubai.

