Omicron’s response divides Europe with increasing cases





PARIS The Dutch can now only invite two guests to their homes as part of a new blockade. In Denmark, where masks and other social restrictions had completely disappeared thanks to a successful vaccination campaign, cinemas, amusement parks, zoos and other institutions are closing down again. In contrast, France has ruled out blockades, coups or closures on a continent where new Covid-19 rules are announced every day in the face of the rapid proliferation of Omicron variants. The French exception, says the front page of a newspaper, Le Parisien, on Monday. Right now, France as well as Spain and, to a lesser extent, Italy are betting that high coverage of vaccines and boosters, along with previously imposed restrictions, will be enough to keep the variant of manageable coronavirus, adopting an expectation and- see attitude as a sense of urgency gripping the Netherlands, Denmark and Britain.

The numbers show why. In London, the number of Covid cases rose by 30 per cent last week and the mayor declared a major incident an emergency status that frees up resources. Denmark is now registering more than 9,000 new cases every day, one of the highest infection rates in the world. And the Netherlands became the first country in Europe to turn into a complete stalemate amid fears that its relatively low number of ICU beds would be overloaded.

Spain, Italy and France all have lower Covid cases per 100,000 people than some of their northern neighbors, at least for now. Antoine Flahault, director ofInstitute of Global Healthin Geneva, said countries in northern Europe tended to be more proactive, moving fast if not wanting their hospitals to be overloaded. For countries in the south, he said, restrictions and blockades are always a last resort. In all countries, economic and political unrest just days before Christmas is also leading governments, amid uncertainty over how dangerous the variant poses. Epidemiologists have warned that even if Omicron eventually turns out to cause less serious illness, its rapid spread could still send large numbers of people to hospitals. The warnings recall some of the most uncertain moments at the start of the pandemic, with the growing number of cases leaving European nations with the prospect of a second consecutive Christmas covered by measures similar to blockages, travel bans and health care fears. rationed.

Governments are accelerating boosting injections as scientific evidence accumulates that two doses of vaccines are insufficient to stop infection, although vaccines appear to reduce the risk of hospitalization and serious illness. The United States is closely monitoring Britain and Denmark for clues as to what might happen in the country, as both countries are good at tracking variants. In France, the government said Omicron was now estimated to have caused hundreds of cases and that it would be the dominant variant by early next month. An average of 52,471 cases of coronavirus per day were reported in France last week, according to a New York Times database, 23 percent higher than the average two weeks ago.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged vaccinations by issuing health permits to people receiving injections and has managed to keep schools and most institutions open. More than 70 percent of the French population has taken two doses, although about six million have not yet taken a single dose. The new restrictions would erase that success just four months before the presidential election. The government is focused on tightening restrictions on unvaccinated persons in the new year, conditioning France’s health transition to be vaccinated. Currently, people can also get a permit with a recent negative test for Covid. The government has also cut the wait before people can get a booster vaccine in four months, out of five. So far, about 17.5 million people have had boosters, or about 36 percent of the population that had taken the two doses. Updated December 21, 2021, 3:11 pm ET It’s annoying, but this year there is at least more of a Christmas spirit than last year, when we had a curfew, said Sherryline Ramos, a communications student who was walking with a friend along the Champs-lyses in Paris. We could not go out and enjoy the Christmas decorations.

In Spain, there has also been little appetite to return to the restrictions that became commonplace during previous waves of the virus. Such an action, before the Christmas holiday, is considered politically and economically unfaithful.

Last week, officials raised the country’s alarm level and now report 50 infections per 100,000 people, the highest rate per month. But on Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Snchez signaled a wait-and-see approach, noting that hospital admissions remained lower than anywhere else in Europe and that vaccines seemed to be doing their job. With significantly higher infection rates, we have lower hospitalization and intensive care than a year ago, he said. The first conclusion is that vaccination works and that this health crisis can only be stopped by science. Medical experts agree that the high rate of vaccination in Spain has set it apart from other European countries. More than 80 percent of the country is fully vaccinated. But some in the public health community expressed reservations about the government’s current approach. Rafael Vilasanjuan, policy director of ISGlobal, a public health research institute in Barcelona, ​​said that as countries in northern Europe move urgently in an effort to slow down the variant, Spain could lose valuable time moving forward. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know We were not in a situation where we could think the vaccine was enough, he said. We may eventually be in the same situation as others with hospitalizations.

Mr Vilasanjuan said the country should consider a range of measures other nations have adopted, including creating a national vaccine passport and pushing citizens harder to avoid large meetings, even during the holidays. He noted that while Omicron numbers had not yet risen to first levels in some other countries, they had risen in cities like Barcelona, ​​where they now account for nearly a third of PCR tests at some hospitals. Jos Martnez Olmos, a former Spanish health official who now works as a professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health in Granada, said voluntary measures may not be enough in the long run. He said the government may soon have to impose new restrictions on public activities, such as limiting capacity in restaurants, hotels and theaters, and reducing their opening hours. And, no matter how difficult it is to implement in Spain, the government should encourage restrictions on Christmas activities, Mr Olmos said. They should recommend that people who go to Christmas dinners try to be inside as little as possible because social interactions are the main risk, he said. In Italy, the government is considering imposing new measures amid concerns about Omicron, but Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday that a final decision had not been made.

The government has made the vaccination campaign a national priority. In October, Italy became the first major European country to require a green permit for all workers. Since then, it has continued to tighten restrictions on the unvaccinated. Since last week, people traveling to Italy from other European countries have to show rapid recent negative tests and evidence of vaccination or recovery, or else they may be quarantined. The rapid spread of Omicrons especially in Britain and Denmark, two countries with high vaccination rates has alarmed many experts.

Denmark lifted all social restrictions in early September following a successful vaccination campaign. But last week, in addition to closing a number of public places, the government banned the serving of alcohol from 11pm to 5am and demanded a valid vaccination passport for travel on intercity buses and trains. In the Netherlands, concerns about the effects of Omicrons on the healthcare system prompted the government over the weekend to order the closure of all businesses, except the essential ones, by the second week of January. The number of guests allowed in people’s homes was limited to two, although four will be allowed on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Michel de Blaeij, 33, who lives in Terneuzen, a town in the south of the Netherlands, said he supported the measures, but he was critical of what he called governments’ lack of clarity and consistency. The government’s decision to send schoolchildren home for the Christmas holidays a week earlier has caused many parents to quarrel, he said. You just do not know where you stand, he said, adding, the general mood is disappointed now.

Norimitsu Onishi reported from Paris and Nick Casey from Madrid. Reporting contributed by Claire Moses and Shashank Bengali from London, Jasmina Nielsen from Copenhagen, Jos Bautista from Madrid, Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome, and Lontine Gallois, Constant Mheut and Aurlien Breeden from Paris.

