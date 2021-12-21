International
Ontario chief physician set to deliver COVID update as Omicron strains health resources
TORONTO – Ontario chief physician was set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday after the highly infectious variant Omicron put pressure on health systems.
The province reported 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths from the virus after some hospitals said they were suspending non-essential services to prepare for the impact of the growing infections.
In Toronto, the hospital network Unity Health said it had made the “difficult decision” to stop non-essential outpatient care and surgical procedures, except in emergencies.
“Right now we need to focus all our efforts, people and resources on caring for our patients and ensuring we have the capacity to meet the demands of the pandemic,” said Tim Rutledge, the network’s president and CEO, in a statement. .
Read more:
Ontario Hospitals Update Visitor Policies Due to Community Spread Amid the Omicron Wave
On Tuesday there were 165 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 101 patients in ventilators across the province. Forecasts by expert advisers for the Ontario pandemic predict that cases will continue to rise over the next month, with an increase in hospitalizations that will follow.
A previous wave of infections triggered by the Delta variant has been largely overcome by the new Omicron variant, which is considered much more infectious, even for people who have been vaccinated with two COVID-19 injections. The Ontario Science Advisory Board COVID-19 estimated that Omicron accounted for about 88 percent of cases as of Tuesday.
In response to the threat of the variant, the province is accelerating its dose-enhancing plan for all adults, opening up the right to all adults three months from their second dose this week. Capacity constraints have also been introduced for some businesses, entertainment venues and social gatherings.
Some areas of the province are trying to keep up with the growing number of cases as they try to supplement the ambitious spread of the vaccine – which saw 206,000 shots administered on Monday, according to Prime Minister Doug Ford.
Trends
Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks
Amplifiers not enough to offset Omicron surge, experts say: ‘No time’
Read more:
Ontario reports 3,453 new COVID cases as test positivity reaches almost 10%
Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but cannot take a timely test to assume they are infected and isolated. The health unit has also advised that contact trackers may not be able to reach all contacts of infected persons and individuals should contact their own close contacts.
Test sources were also reported strained in Kingston last week, and other health units have said they are preparing for the same problems.
A professional group representing medical laboratory professionals warned last week that laboratories are under “extreme pressure” from the growing number of ongoing cases and are likely to be unable to continue with the projected explosive growth.
“The wave of new cases would completely overwhelm our laboratories which are already hanging on to an increasingly thin thread,” said in a statement Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Association of Medical Laboratory Professionals of Ontario.
Read more:
Ontario health units dealing with high demand for COVID testing due to Omicron
The group said people should follow public health measures and be vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the spread to a minimum.
Meanwhile, at least one region of Ontario made a call for businesses in the community to provide their physical locations for vaccine clinics as the province rushes to get boosters for residents.
The Waterloo region said it is looking for businesses to host field clinics for staff and their families, now that 350,000 residents have become eligible for booster injections. He said the region is looking to “massively” replicate a vaccine clinic model that several dozen local businesses successfully used over the summer.
Ford was among the Ontarians who took a third hit on Tuesday. On social media, he shared a photo from the Toronto pharmacy where he took a third shot.
“It is critical that every Ontarian be protected by the Omicorn,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you are eligible for your vaccine and booster, please register today.”
Demand for rapid COVID testing is growing in Ontario
View link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8465403/ontario-covid-omicron-update/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]