Ontario chief physician set to deliver COVID update as Omicron strains health resources

TORONTO – Ontario chief physician was set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday after the highly infectious variant Omicron put pressure on health systems.

The province reported 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths from the virus after some hospitals said they were suspending non-essential services to prepare for the impact of the growing infections.

In Toronto, the hospital network Unity Health said it had made the “difficult decision” to stop non-essential outpatient care and surgical procedures, except in emergencies.

“Right now we need to focus all our efforts, people and resources on caring for our patients and ensuring we have the capacity to meet the demands of the pandemic,” said Tim Rutledge, the network’s president and CEO, in a statement. .

On Tuesday there were 165 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 101 patients in ventilators across the province. Forecasts by expert advisers for the Ontario pandemic predict that cases will continue to rise over the next month, with an increase in hospitalizations that will follow.

A previous wave of infections triggered by the Delta variant has been largely overcome by the new Omicron variant, which is considered much more infectious, even for people who have been vaccinated with two COVID-19 injections. The Ontario Science Advisory Board COVID-19 estimated that Omicron accounted for about 88 percent of cases as of Tuesday.

In response to the threat of the variant, the province is accelerating its dose-enhancing plan for all adults, opening up the right to all adults three months from their second dose this week. Capacity constraints have also been introduced for some businesses, entertainment venues and social gatherings.

Some areas of the province are trying to keep up with the growing number of cases as they try to supplement the ambitious spread of the vaccine – which saw 206,000 shots administered on Monday, according to Prime Minister Doug Ford.

Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but cannot take a timely test to assume they are infected and isolated. The health unit has also advised that contact trackers may not be able to reach all contacts of infected persons and individuals should contact their own close contacts.

Test sources were also reported strained in Kingston last week, and other health units have said they are preparing for the same problems.

A professional group representing medical laboratory professionals warned last week that laboratories are under “extreme pressure” from the growing number of ongoing cases and are likely to be unable to continue with the projected explosive growth.

“The wave of new cases would completely overwhelm our laboratories which are already hanging on to an increasingly thin thread,” said in a statement Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Association of Medical Laboratory Professionals of Ontario.

The group said people should follow public health measures and be vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the spread to a minimum.

Meanwhile, at least one region of Ontario made a call for businesses in the community to provide their physical locations for vaccine clinics as the province rushes to get boosters for residents.

The Waterloo region said it is looking for businesses to host field clinics for staff and their families, now that 350,000 residents have become eligible for booster injections. He said the region is looking to “massively” replicate a vaccine clinic model that several dozen local businesses successfully used over the summer.

Ford was among the Ontarians who took a third hit on Tuesday. On social media, he shared a photo from the Toronto pharmacy where he took a third shot.

“It is critical that every Ontarian be protected by the Omicorn,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you are eligible for your vaccine and booster, please register today.”

















