



In an era of innovative technological sophistication, the future of 21st century work is geared towards the growth of hybrid and remote environments. Actually, FIU Strategic Plan Next Horizon calls for Panthers to optimize their resources and be responsible caretakers by creating a flexible workforce structure in support of efficiency, productivity and retention. When the world left during COVID-19, employers and employees across the globe took the experience into account. After the university’s full return to campus in person, the FIU asked faculty and staff to conduct a survey to determine the interest and needs of the community for flexible work options. Administrators said the survey results were clear: Panthers were extremely interested in a hybrid job option, where they could work both in person and remotely. Driven by these responses, the FIU created a new flexible work arrangement policy, which features a variety of options, including a hybrid model. During a town hall on Dec. 16, university administrators unveiled the policy in front of a personal audience in the front hall of MMC Graham Center and around 1,200 virtual participants. “We are taking bold steps together to continue to dive into the future of work,” said El pagnier K. Hudson, senior vice president of human resources and vice president for diversity, equality and inclusion. “Our people are everything. Our metrics [successes] does not happen by itself. It is our people who do this. It is our privilege to be here to unveil the Agile Workforce Model, which reflects improvements to what was once the Flexible Labor Policy, and we have done this with you in mind. “Today marks an extraordinary achievement for our FIU.” Hudson added that progressive work practices in politics reflect the needs of today’s workforce. “The future is here and we are already embracing it,” she said. The policy will take effect starting January 1, 2022. For more information, visit Flexible Work Arrangement website. Mark your calendars for a webinar for supervisors on Tuesday, January 12, and for a webinar on employees on Wednesday, January 13th. Check out the full municipality registration to learn more about the flexible working arrangement policy.

