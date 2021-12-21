International
302 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday
There are 302 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths posted on the provincial coronavirus data website on Tuesday.
The Winnipeg Health Region has the most recent cases with 200.
No other region is approaching. Even the Southern Health region, which has often had the highest number of cases in recent months, has 47.
The Prairie Mountains Health Region is next with 30, followed by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region with 14 and the Northern Health Region with 11.
The total death toll in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,366.
However, the average number of seven-day daily cases in Manitoba continues to rise. It is now 253, which is the highest average since June 9, when it was 263.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate is also steadily rising, reaching 8.6 percent on Tuesday. That has risen by eight percent on Monday.
There is no update to the rate in Winnipeg, which was 8.1 percent on Monday. At the beginning of last week, the rate in Winnipeg was 3.7 percent and was also 5.7 percent provincial.
The Manitoba government no longer holds press conferences or sends news releases Tuesday to update case numbers, though some figures are available online.
Of the 302 cases reported on Tuesday, 60 (20 percent) were in persons who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 12 (four percent) were in persons who were partially vaccinated. The other 230 (76 percent) are fully vaccinated.
However, when it comes to the severity of the symptoms, the case load shifts towards those who are unvaccinated.
Among people hospitalized with COVID-19 active, 52 percent are unvaccinated and 43 percent are fully vaccinated.
And of the patients treated for COVID-19 active in intensive care, 89 percent are unvaccinated, five percent are partially vaccinated, and five percent are fully vaccinated. (Percentages are not 100 in total due to rounding.)
As of Tuesday, 133 Manitobans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a drop of four from Monday. Of those, 26 are in intensive care units, which is one less than Monday.
School cases
The total number of COVID-19 school-related cases since the start of school on September 7 is now 2,268, in the province panel on school records say.
This is an increase of 197 since Thursday, when it was last updated.
Of these, 1,775 are student cases (increase 166) and 327 are staff (increase 31). There were 447 schools that reported one or more cases, which is an increase of 23.
Within the last 14 days, the period in which cases are considered active, 477 cases were registered: 408 cases of students and 69 cases of staff in 198 schools. Two schools have switched to distance learning.
There are 817 schools in the province.
A map showing school-related cases within the last 14 days can be seen here.
As of Tuesday, 84.5 per cent of qualified Manitobans have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, 78.2 per cent have both doses and 15.5 per cent have a third vaccine, provincial panel of vaccines say.
Suitability for first and second doses now includes any person aged five and over. Any person aged 18 years or older is entitled to a third dose if there has been a sufficiently long interval since the second dose.
The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,360,008 with 3,411 scheduled to be given on Tuesday.
