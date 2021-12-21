The U.S. military trained him. He then assisted in the murder of Berta Cceres | Honduras

When Roberto David Castillo graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, the Honduran cadet was convinced he would leave a legacy.

He will be remembered by all as a fearless leader dedicated to the Lord, his family and serving others, read the title under the portrait of his annual book.

Castillo graduation photo. Part of the title says he spent a lot of time working in circles, coding and doing research. Photo: West Point

Castillo will surely be remembered: earlier this year, the Honduran Supreme Court found him guilty of co-perpetrating the 2016 murder of indigenous activist Berta Cceres, at the time one of the most prominent environmentalists in Latin America.

Cceres was killed by a team of assassins after years of death threats linked to her opposition to the 22-megawatt Agua Zarca dam, approved by the government without permission from locals.

Castillo was the president of the company building the dam, and the court concluded that he had used his military training to pursue him for years, while secretly assisting in coordinating the murder.

Part of that training came from West Point, where Castillo studied from 2000-2004.

A Guardian investigation reveals how Castillo’s time at the prestigious military academy helped shape his career and raises questions about the institution’s training for generations of Central American soldiers, some of whom were later abused of human rights.

Xiomara Castro’s recent victory in the presidential election has raised hopes of ending the culture of impunity in Honduras. But Castillo has not yet been convicted of his crime and West Point has not yet publicly acknowledged his student’s conviction.

Castillo was one of a handful of international students in his class at West Point. Travis Dent, a former roommate, remembers Castillo as a cheerful and helpful friend. I joke with him still that I failed English and he passed because he was a very, very smart student in terms of books, Dent said. We knew him as another cadet.

Roberto David Castillo accompanied by prison police to hear the decision of the Honduran Supreme Court for the murder of Berta Cceres. Photo: Elmer Martinez / AP

At West Point, Castillo studied the basics of warfare, tactics, and armaments, later focusing on electrical and computer engineering. But when international cadets return to serve in the military of their countries of origin, they benefit more than just academy training.

That gives them the right to institutional and social pride, said Martin Andersen, a former professor in the US National Defense University. And it can help them make powerful friends.

After graduating from the academy, Castillo returned to Honduras in 2006 to join the armed forces as a second lieutenant. His career illustrates what soldiers with connections can do in countries like Honduras, which has become famous for its homicide rate, state-sponsored violence and political impunity.

Castillo quickly became involved with the government-owned energy company, initially when the armed forces militarized it in 2007, then working with the company in 2008 after it was taken over by the military.

Berta Cceres activists and supporters stand outside the supreme court of Honduras. The trial began five years after her murder. Photo: Elmer Martinez / AP

While there, he joined the commission that negotiated contracts for Honduras hydroelectric projects with a subsidiary of Odebrecht SA. world.

At the time, Castillo started a business that was caught selling equipment to the military at inflated prices. (He was later ordered to pay the government.)

And when Castillo founded the energy company Desa in 2009, he again broke the rules, Honduran anti-corruption prosecutors argued in a separate case. The collaborators allegedly started it on his behalf as he continued to work for the government unit that approved the contract for the purchase of electricity from the future Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam.

He got involved in a power structure and that is the army in Honduras. said Jackie McVicar, one of the human rights consultant who assisted in drafting a 2019 report on corruption in Honduras’s energy industry.

When Desa started working on the dam, Castillo crossed the streets with Cceres.

As she rallied protesters and lobbied international groups to withdraw their support for the project, Cceres was spied on, tracked down and threatened. According to her daughter Bertita Ziga Cceres, Castillo played a central role in the harassment, constantly sending messages to remind Cceres that he knew exactly where he was.

In 2016, the mother of four children had died.

He used his military skills to order her murder and not just to kill her, but to persecute her, said Brigitte Gynther, a human rights lawyer who worked with Cceres.

But after Castillo was arrested two years later, his former roommate in West Point rallied the class in his defense. Dent lobbied the U.S. ambassador to Honduras and contacted colleagues working for lawmakers and federal agencies.

The vast majority of the entire class and everyone we spoke to were ready to help, Dent said.

The fact that Castillo had support from an influential American network was not an accident. The West Points International Cadet Program was created as a foreign policy tool to provide a tool for the United States government to improve relations and promote stability with friendly nations, a 1997 said. report in the academy archives.

And the Central American cadets have been the program’s largest matches since it began in 1889. Since then, almost one-fifth of the more than 500 international graduates have come from seven small Central American countries.

U.S. taxpayers have covered some or all of the costs of international students, an expense that should be seen as an investment, argued the author of the 1997 report. those principles at home.

Similar arguments were made in support of the American School, a US military program established in 1946 to train more than one Latin American soldiers. hundred of whom have been charged with human rights violations at home. Among them were two of seven other men convicted in 2019 of participating in Cceress murder.

US-trained military figures have caused immeasurable destruction and death in Central America over the past few decades and continue to do so today, said Gynther, now a coordinator at the School of the Americas Watch.

Castillo is not the first example of a West Point graduate who failed to meet the lofty ideals of international programs. After graduating from academy in 1946, Anastasio Somoza Jr. returned to Nicaragua where he became head of the national guard, then president, and was charged with repeated human rights violations and the death of thousands. His son, Julio, was admitted to the academy in 1977, at the height of the regime’s war against the Sandinista rebels.

In a recent presentation, the West Points admissions team included Somoza on a list of outstanding international graduates without mentioning his career as a despot.

More Central Americans may have met the ideals the program envisioned. But since the U.S. military edited the names of most of the former international graduates in a list published in the Guardian and declined to say how many former cadets have been charged with crimes, its effectiveness is difficult to measure.

A presentation advertising the international program in West Point includes former Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza. Photo: Screenshot

West Point declined a request for an interview, referring the Guardian to the State Department, which the academy said was involved in selecting places that could send cadets to the academy. The State Department referred an interview request to the Department of Defense, which referred the journalist back to the State Department.

This is a public institution that should be publicly responsible for what it does, said Beth Stephens, a professor of international law and foreign relations at Rutgers Law School, adding that the responsibility should be on the western point to demonstrate that the program does not lead to human rights. abuses abroad.

While the U.S. government protects the West Points international program from scrutiny, Honduran leaders continue to be associated with undemocratic actions and illegal activities.

Juan Orlando Hernndez became the country’s president five years after a graduate of the Honduras School of America led a military coup in 2009. This year, the president under whose rule hundreds of thousands of citizens have emigrated to escape poverty and violence and corruption was identified by U.S. federal prosecutors after allegedly taking bribes from drug traffickers and using the country’s armed forces to protect a cocaine lab. Hernndez has consistently denied any connection to drug cartels.

Although defended so far by a U.S. policy not to accuse incumbent presidents, Hernndez could be sued once Castro replaces him in January.

But Honduran cadets have continued training at West Point. One entered the academy in 2016, the year of Cceress’s murder.