International
Video captures clash with police at Miami airport; Kissimmee’s husband has been arrested
MIAMI Two people, including a Kissimmee man, are behind bars after a scuffle with police officers who was caught on camera Monday night at Miami International Airport, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reports.
[WATCH VIDEO IN TWEET BELOW]
Police say an undisciplined passenger ordered an airport transport cart from an employee and then physically clashed with officers who were called in to respond as a large group of people gathered around the H8 Gate.
[TRENDING: Anonymous email prompted voter fraud arrests in The Villages | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)]
Ad
Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, of Kissimmee, faces a range of charges, including assault on a police officer, resistance to an officer with violence and incitement to riot.
Alberto Yanez-Suarez, 32, from Odessa, Texas, is accused of abducting and withdrawing officers who were in the process of arresting Serranopaca. He faces charges of beating a police officer and violently opposing the officer.
The two were taken to jail Tuesday morning.
The incident captured by the mobile phone camera happened shortly after 18:30 on Monday.
The video shows an officer trying to restrain a man as a crowd of people surrounded him. At one point, the two split up and the video shows the man, whom police say is Serranopaca, attacking the officer with his arms.
Finally, the officer is released and pulls out his weapon.
According to a statement of arrest, an officer reported that he had been hit several times by other unknown passengers and pulled out his gun and pointed it in the direction of the incited crowd. The officer said he feared for his safety and that of another officer, according to the police report.
Ad
Officers said they ordered the crowd to stay behind and kept their distance until more police arrived.
No major injuries were reported. Police said Serranopaca complained that he felt ill and had arm pain; was treated at the scene. An officer in response was also treated after being bitten on the head by Serranopaca, investigators said.
An undisciplined passenger on a flight to Santo Domingo was upset about something, said witness Mike Mailak, who captured the incident on his cell phone camera. I was not sure if it was his travel class, check bag fees, a delay, something.
Serranopaca’s flight to Santo Domingo on Air Century Airline was delayed and the arrest report states that he confronted a Turkish Airlines employee in the transport cart, asking to be contacted by someone from the airline with whom he had a problem. .
After he told the employee he could not help him because he was working for another airline, Serranopaca snatched the cart key, breaking it and preventing the employee from leaving, the report said.
Ad
Police say they approached Serranopaca, who was in the wheelchair, and tried to calm him down, but they claim he prompted a crowd of other frustrated passengers to gather.
An officer said that when he got on his radio to call for reserve, Serranopaca grabbed him by the arm. The officer hit Serranopaca and a physical altercation ensued.
The airport issued a statement Monday night stating:
Like airports across the country, the MIA is seeing record numbers of passengers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, this increase in passengers has come with a record high increase throughout the country of bad behavior, such as tonight’s incident at the MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civilian fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution. We have worked hard to recover from the pandemic and make the trip safe again so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by going to the airport very early, showing patience, respecting federal masking law and airport staff, limiting alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of misconduct by calling 911.
Ad
Miami-Dade police ask anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers 305-471-8477.
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/12/21/video-captures-brawl-with-police-at-miami-airport-kissimmee-man-arrested/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]