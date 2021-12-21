Video captures clash with police at Miami airport; Kissimmee’s husband has been arrested

MIAMI Two people, including a Kissimmee man, are behind bars after a scuffle with police officers who was caught on camera Monday night at Miami International Airport, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reports.

Police say an undisciplined passenger ordered an airport transport cart from an employee and then physically clashed with officers who were called in to respond as a large group of people gathered around the H8 Gate.

Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, of Kissimmee, faces a range of charges, including assault on a police officer, resistance to an officer with violence and incitement to riot.

Alberto Yanez-Suarez, 32, from Odessa, Texas, is accused of abducting and withdrawing officers who were in the process of arresting Serranopaca. He faces charges of beating a police officer and violently opposing the officer.

The two were taken to jail Tuesday morning.

The incident captured by the mobile phone camera happened shortly after 18:30 on Monday.

The video shows an officer trying to restrain a man as a crowd of people surrounded him. At one point, the two split up and the video shows the man, whom police say is Serranopaca, attacking the officer with his arms.

Finally, the officer is released and pulls out his weapon.

According to a statement of arrest, an officer reported that he had been hit several times by other unknown passengers and pulled out his gun and pointed it in the direction of the incited crowd. The officer said he feared for his safety and that of another officer, according to the police report.

Officers said they ordered the crowd to stay behind and kept their distance until more police arrived.

No major injuries were reported. Police said Serranopaca complained that he felt ill and had arm pain; was treated at the scene. An officer in response was also treated after being bitten on the head by Serranopaca, investigators said.

An undisciplined passenger on a flight to Santo Domingo was upset about something, said witness Mike Mailak, who captured the incident on his cell phone camera. I was not sure if it was his travel class, check bag fees, a delay, something.

Mayfrer Serranopaca and Alberto Suarez were arrested Monday night following a scuffle with police at Miami International Airport. (Photos of Miami-Dade Corrections)

Serranopaca’s flight to Santo Domingo on Air Century Airline was delayed and the arrest report states that he confronted a Turkish Airlines employee in the transport cart, asking to be contacted by someone from the airline with whom he had a problem. .

After he told the employee he could not help him because he was working for another airline, Serranopaca snatched the cart key, breaking it and preventing the employee from leaving, the report said.

Police say they approached Serranopaca, who was in the wheelchair, and tried to calm him down, but they claim he prompted a crowd of other frustrated passengers to gather.

An officer said that when he got on his radio to call for reserve, Serranopaca grabbed him by the arm. The officer hit Serranopaca and a physical altercation ensued.

The airport issued a statement Monday night stating:

Like airports across the country, the MIA is seeing record numbers of passengers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, this increase in passengers has come with a record high increase throughout the country of bad behavior, such as tonight’s incident at the MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civilian fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution. We have worked hard to recover from the pandemic and make the trip safe again so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by going to the airport very early, showing patience, respecting federal masking law and airport staff, limiting alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of misconduct by calling 911.

Miami-Dade police ask anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers 305-471-8477.