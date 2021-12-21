German vaccine adviser recommends boosting injection three months earlier as Omicron cases rise





The main line A German Advisory Committee on Vaccines, Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) said On Tuesday there should be a three-month interval between a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and a booster vaccine in sixth place, joined by a growing number of countries shortening the waiting time in the face of the omicron variant. A Woman Receives a Covid Booster in Boston City Hall on December 9, 2021. (Staff Photo By Stuart … [+] Cahill / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The main facts The commission recommends that people over the age of 18 using Covid mRNA vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, wait three months after the second dose in a series of two injections to get a booster vaccine and a four- weekly for single-dose vaccines, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Reuters reports. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions those entitled to wait six months before receiving a booster vaccine and two months for those using a single-dose vaccine. The UK recommends a three-month interval between the second dose and a booster, while this period is five months in France, Singapore and Italy, Reuters reports. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> STIKO recommends those over 12 years of age who had Covid-19 to wait at least three months after recovery to receive a booster vaccine. Large number 73%. This is the percentage of highly infectious omicron variants among new Covid cases in the US last week, according to the CDC. Nearly three in 10 fully vaccinated Americans had received a booster injection as of Monday. Key background The proliferation of the mutated omicron variant has caused the NFL to postpone games, some Broadway shows cancel shows, and schools return to online classes. The Biden administration and health authorities are urging qualified Americans to take a booster dose to increase protection against omicron. Growth in omicron may change the meaning of complete vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that the redefinition of fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was on the table and open for discussion. tangential With Omicron counting most of the new Covid cases, President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans later Tuesday to distribute 500 million free home tests to Americans and deploy more than 1,000 military medical personnel to help hospitals. overloaded. Further reading The German committee recommends reinforcement three months after Omicron spreads (Reuters) Biden promises 500 million free home tests as White House outlines plans to fight Omicron Surge (Forbes) As Omicron threatens global growth, some countries cut COVID-19 boost deadlines (Reuters) Fauci says the new definition of full vaccination is not ruled out (Forbes) Will Omicron change what it means to be fully vaccinated? The CEO of BioNTech says that the complete vaccine regimen regimen is 3 doses, not 2. (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisakim/2021/12/21/german-vaccine-advisory-recommends-getting-booster-shot-three-months-earlier-as-omicron-cases-grow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos